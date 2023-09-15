TELL HIM IT'S JACKIE to Open at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

The FSCJ Artist Series will present Tell Him It’s Jackie at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on February 3, 2024 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on September 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Click Here or by calling 904-632-5000.

Kait Haire portrays former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in a powerful and revealing narrative as she receives word, on June 5th, 1968, of her brother-in-law Robert Kennedy’s assassination. Believing herself incapable of living through another great loss, Jackie decides on a course of action that will irrevocably change her future and that of her children. Tell Him It’s Jackie is a fascinating exploration of the life of one of America’s - and the world’s - most recognizable and beloved figures.

Playwright Tom Dugan dove deep into Jacqueline Kennedy’s life history in order to stay true to the woman portrayed in Tell Him It’s Jackie. “I discovered new information that was only recently released to the public,” he says. “And I came to understand that Jackie had a powerful sexuality she used to manipulate the media, the public, and the people in her life. Kait Haire has that same alluring charisma – her Jackie is compelling, real, and seductive.”

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.