TELL HIM IT'S JACKIE to Open at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Kait Haire portrays Jackie Kennedy in a powerful narrative as she receives word, on June 5th, 1968, of her brother-in-law Robert Kennedy’s assassination.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
BATMAN Comes to Symphony Halls to Celebrate 35th Anniversary Photo 3 BATMAN Comes to Symphony Halls to Celebrate 35th Anniversary
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

TELL HIM IT'S JACKIE to Open at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

The FSCJ Artist Series will present Tell Him It’s Jackie at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on February 3, 2024 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on September 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Click Here or by calling 904-632-5000. 

Kait Haire portrays former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in a powerful and revealing narrative as she receives word, on June 5th, 1968, of her brother-in-law Robert Kennedy’s assassination. Believing herself incapable of living through another great loss, Jackie decides on a course of action that will irrevocably change her future and that of her children. Tell Him It’s Jackie is a fascinating exploration of the life of one of America’s - and the world’s - most recognizable and beloved figures. 

Playwright Tom Dugan dove deep into Jacqueline Kennedy’s life history in order to stay true to the woman portrayed in Tell Him It’s Jackie. “I discovered new information that was only recently released to the public,” he says.  “And I came to understand that Jackie had a powerful sexuality she used to manipulate the media, the public, and the people in her life. Kait Haire has that same alluring charisma – her Jackie is compelling, real, and seductive.” 

Tell Him It’s Jackie is being performed at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, Terry Theater on February 3, 2024 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling (904) 632-5000. 

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.




RELATED STORIES - Jacksonville

1
REZA Edge of Illusion Comes to Jacksonville in January Photo
REZA Edge of Illusion Comes to Jacksonville in January

 The FSCJ Artist Series presents REZA Edge of Illusion at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m. Learn more about the event and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS, Dece Photo
FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS, December 10

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents Christmas with C.S. Lewis at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in the Terry Theatre on Sunday, December 10, 2023 for two shows, at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m.

4
Organist Paul Jacobs To Premiere Liebermanns ORGAN CONCERTO With Jacksonville Symphony in Photo
Organist Paul Jacobs To Premiere Liebermann's ORGAN CONCERTO With Jacksonville Symphony in September

GRAMMY Award-winning American organist Paul Jacobs will open the Jacksonville Symphony season with a world premiere of distinguished American composer Lowell Liebermann' s Organ Concerto under the baton of music director Courtney Lewis.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
View all Videos

Jacksonville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Latest No Wagering Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POTUS: or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Hippodrome Theatre (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars Show
Lyric Theatre (8/04-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcade Games Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/03-5/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You