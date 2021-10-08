Steve Martin and Martin Short Come to the Times-Union Center in 2022

The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway present Steve Martin & Martin Short. "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" comes to Jacksonville's Times-Union Center on March 5, 2022 at 8pm. Tickets go on sale October 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

Steve Martin and Martin Short's is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century.

Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.