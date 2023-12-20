SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARVES And More Announced For FSCJ Artist Series 2023/24 Season

Events have been announced for FSCJ Artist Series 2023/24 Season. Get full details here:

January 7, 2024, 3:00pm

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs Ballet By The State Ballet Theatre Of Ukraine

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

A charming story for all ages with the beautiful grandeur of classical ballet and the promise of a happily ever after. By order of her evil stepmother, Snow White leaves her home. Along her journey, she meets the funny, kind, and fabulous dwarfs and falls in love with the prince who saves her from the curse of the evil stepmother witch. As you embark on this story, you will see how the power of good and love conquers evil! Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the latest production from The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, is performed live by a troupe of 50 amazing ballet dancers who have gathered to bring the most famous fairy tale to life. It is a visually stunning production accompanied by the music of B. Pavlovsky, more than 150 hand-sewn shining costumes, richly detailed handmade scenery, and brilliant choreography by the People's Artist of Moldova and Honored Artist of Ukraine, Andrey Litvinov.

January 9, 2024, 3:00PM

The Cher Show

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture-breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

January 12, 2024, 8:00PM

Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

“The music of ABBA” are no strangers to the incomparable sound and look of Sweden's greatest music export with meticulous attention to costumes, make-up, musical arrangements, movements and the singing, nothing is left to chance. Adding a few of Abba's live traits such as great solos, musical numbers and a complete live band with back-up singers, ensures an extra dimension unheard of in most similar productions. Dance, sing along and enjoy the hits such as Dancing Queen, Chiquitita, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes it All, Fernando, SOS, Take a Chance, Money Money Money, Knowing Me Knowing You, Super Trouper, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Voulez-Vous and many more.

January 14, 2024

REZA, THE EDGE OF ILLUSION

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

REZA has taken the art of illusion to a new level, delivering his rock concert style magic show to audiences across the globe. Reza's current tour transports concert level lighting &

production merged with the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today. Reza

has garnered a world-wide buzz and loyal fan base with his passion for creating

signature grand-scale illusions such as making motorcycles and helicopters materialize

out of thin air!

January 20, 2024, 2:00PM

Shanghai Circus

Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

Shanghai Circus is a top performance troupe famous for delivering performers with excellent skills, dare-devil acts and a harmonious combination of various kinds of performing arts. Since 1998, Shanghai Circus presents the most thrilling, daring, colorful and energetic show experiences and for decades have been recognized with numerous awards like BEST SHOW, BEST PRODUCTION. The show begins by honoring the essence of the old historic Shanghai Culture and transports you to current Shanghai through the dynamic artists' dazzling performances which include mystifying acts of strength, colorful dance, breathtaking acrobatics mixed with many charismatic personalities.

January 28, 2024, 2:00PM

Super Scientific Circus

Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

The Super Scientific Circus starring Mr. Fish and Trent the Mime, proves that science can be fun and funny. Alternately assisted and foiled by the comedic antics of Trent the Mime, Mr. Fish uses amazing circus skills involving boomerangs, bubbles, beach balls, bull whips, and magic to introduce the principles of friction, inertia, centripetal force, aerodynamics, sonic booms, air pressure, and ultraviolet light.

February 3, 2024, 2:00 & 7:30PM

Tell Him Its Jackie

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, Terry Theatre

Kait Haire portrays former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in a powerful and revealing narrative as she receives word, on June 5th, 1968, of her brother-in-law Robert Kennedy's assassination. Believing herself incapable of living through another great loss, Jackie decides on a course of action that will irrevocably change her future and that of her children. Tell Him It's Jackie is a fascinating exploration of the life of one of America's - and the world's - most recognizable and beloved figures.

February 4, 2024, 3:00PM

The Barber of Seville

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Rossini's Opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLE (BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA)is considered to be the finest comic opera in existence! From start to finish it is marvelously crafted, brilliantly inventive, and uproariously funny. The libretto is based on THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO (LE MARRIAGE DE FIGARO) of Baumarchais and takes place in Seville in the 18th Century. Count Almaviva, a Spanish grandee, has arrived in Seville disguised as a poor student named Lindoro in order to woo Rosina, the ward of the pompous Dr. Bartolo, who plans to marry her himself. Almaviva enlists the help of Figaro, the barber, in winning Rosina's affections. Together they trick Dr. Bartolo and the Count marries Rosina.

February 6-11, 2024

HADESTOWN

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Feb 13, 2024, 7:30PM

An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

16-time Grammy award-winning musician, composer, and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television, and Broadway star, Katharine McPhee are bringing their intimate show to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. This intimate show with the power house duo will be packed with David's hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé etc. and Kat's biggest songs from American Idol, Smash, and Waitress. Plus some of their favorites that they just love!

February 15, 2024, 7:30PM

Stayin' Alive One Night of the Bee Gees

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

STAYIN' ALIVE offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever”, “Jive Talkin'”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “Nights on Broadway” and “Stayin' Alive”. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke”, “Massachusetts”, “Fanny Be Tender”, “Words” and “To Love Somebody” among other great hits. STAYIN' ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production of it's kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. STAYIN' ALIVE has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62-piece orchestra. STAYIN' ALIVE is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice!

February 28, 2024

Celtic Woman

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Click Here xxxxXX

For 20 years, Celtic Woman continues its legacy of uplifting performances packed with breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity. Following the success of ‘Postcards From Ireland', Celtic Woman is thrilled to return to US and Canadian audiences in 2024 with a brand-new live show to celebrate this milestone. Celtic Woman's fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music echoes Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage, while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland. With Irish dancers, bagpipers and an array of traditional Irish instruments - including the bodhrán, tin whistle and uilleann pipes - this dynamic and multi-talented show has captivated audiences all around the world.

March 5-10, 2024

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

TINA–THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock n' Roll set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits! TINA–THE Tina Turner MUSICAL presents Tina's journey against all odds to become one of the world's most beloved artists of all time. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA–THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

April 2-7, 2024

SIX

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

April 13, 2024, 2:00PM

Steve Trash Science Live!

Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

STEVE TRASH SCIENCE LIVE focuses on making STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Math-magical, musical, and fun! In this new LIVE educational show, Steve Trash shares his passion for both magic AND science. He explains the difference between science and magic and how it can be both using real science (scientific method), kid comedy, music, and amazing magic tricks. Steve creates a rockin good time that many teachers have called "The Best Show Ever!"

April 24-May 4, 2024

Disney's FROZEN

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Created for the stage by the same award-winning team behind the hugely successful film, FROZEN is melting hearts across the country. It tells the story of Elsa harnessing her powers within, and Anna's thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original film, plus an expanded score with 12 new numbers written just for the stage by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez.

July 12, 2024, 7:30PM

Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Dean Z, Entertainer of the Year and star of the hit internationally touring production “Elvis Lives” is bringing his all-new high energy Elvis tribute show to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on July 12. “Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis” is a musical journey spanning the 20-year career of the “King of Rock ‘n' Roll”, from his rise to fame in the 1950s, to his infamous Las Vegas performances of the 1970s. “Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis” boasts a powerful 11-piece band, horn section, incredible background vocalists and immersive video content for a truly unforgettable concert experience!