RUMOURS: THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE SHOW to Come to Jacksonville
The tribute production will perform at FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville.
The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway will present RUMOURS: THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE SHOW on Friday, March 12, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.
RUMOURS was formed in Los Angeles, CA, the Summer of 2012. Since then, they have traveled all of North America, and meticulously put together a show that spares no detail, recreating the band's legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, RUMOURS takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with RUMOURS: THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE SHOW.
Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.
|
CINDERELLA by The United European Ballet Company
The Parker (12/26-12/26)
|
WHEN TWO OF US MEET
The Gordon (7/23-7/26)
|
Barry Manilow
Amerant Bank Arena (1/15-1/15)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Jacksonville Center of the Performing Arts (12/01-12/13)
|
Anchors, Anthems, and Ales at NOVA 535
NOVA 535 (6/27-6/27)
|
Saturday Night Fever
Alhambra Theatre & Dining (8/20-9/27)
|
Yacht-A-Rock - 'Sounds of The Seas'
Sparacia Witherell Family Winery and Vineyards (7/31-7/31)
|
Hamilton
Moran Theatre (12/01-12/01)
|
Meet Me In St Louis
Alhambra Theatre & Dining (10/01-11/08)
|
Shrek the Musical
Alhambra Theatre & Dining (6/18-8/09)