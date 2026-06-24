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RUMOURS: THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE SHOW to Come to Jacksonville

The tribute production will perform at FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville.

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RUMOURS: THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE SHOW to Come to Jacksonville

The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway will present RUMOURS: THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE SHOW on Friday, March 12, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.

RUMOURS was formed in Los Angeles, CA, the Summer of 2012. Since then, they have traveled all of North America, and meticulously put together a show that spares no detail, recreating the band's legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, RUMOURS takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with RUMOURS: THE ULTIMATE FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE SHOW.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.







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