THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A Live Celebration is Coming to Jacksonville

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THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION North American tour will make a stop at The Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 29, 2026, for one show only at 7:30 p.m. This heartfelt new concert experience celebrates the music of Karen and Richard Carpenter, bringing their unforgettable songs, remarkable story, and enduring legacy back to the stage with a full live band, stunning vocals, and captivating storytelling. The production stars acclaimed vocalist and actress Christina Hélène Braa. The tour will launch September 23 in York, Pennsylvania before heading to Los Angeles, Boston, and more than 50 cities in all across the U.S. and Canada.

Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter's. THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION is an all-new production from the creative team behind the internationally acclaimed hit The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Audiences will relive some of the most cherished songs ever recorded including 'We've Only Just Begun,' 'Close to You,' 'Rainy Days and Mondays,' 'Superstar,' 'Top of the World,' and many more.

With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, The Carpenters became one of the most successful and beloved recording acts of the 1970s. Their unmistakable sound, defined by Karen Carpenter's warm contralto vocals and Richard Carpenter's sophisticated arrangements, produced a remarkable string of chart-topping hits that continue to resonate with audiences generations later.

Part concert, part celebration, and part journey through one of popular music's most treasured catalogs, THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION invites audiences to sing along, reminisce, and fall in love with these timeless songs all over again. The approximate run time is two hours and 20 minutes including intermission.

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