RUMOURS- A FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE Comes to the Thrasher-Horne Center

Rumours- A Fleetwood Mac Tribute is set to take on the Thrasher-Horne Center on January 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $29 and are available to members NOW! Tickets go on sale to the public April 15 at 10 AM. Not a member? Click here to join!

Rumours, lead singer Mekenzie Jackson, in the part of Stevie Nicks was bewitched by the music of Fleetwood Mac at a young age and as it turns out she can duplicate the iconic singers voice so well that she and Rumours effortlessly transport audiences to the height of Fleetwood Mac's amazing success. The sensational voices of Rumours accomplished musicians recreate the signature harmonies; and along with their expert instrumentation, stage moves and wardrobe, replicate those magical moments in music history that Fleetwood Mac fans cherish and can now relive again and again.

The passion for the music of Fleetwood Mac is what makes Rumours a success. The band's members have been influenced by and admirers of Fleetwood Mac for many years and strive to not only recreate their unmistakable, enchanting sound but to give it the honor it so rightly deserves. Fans attending Rumours concerts can feel the love!

Rumours are composed of band members Mekenzie Jackson (lead vocals), Denny Hanson (lead and backing vocals, guitar and percussion), Alex Thrift (lead guitar), Adrienne Cottrell (keyboards, lead and backing vocals), Nick Whitson (bass) and Daniel Morrison (drums).

Do you believe in miracles? Do you believe in the ways of magic? Rumours does!

904-276-6815 | THcenter.org