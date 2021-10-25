NEW BERRY Will Be Performed at The Hippodrome Next Month

The Hippodrome will bring NEW BERRY to the Second Stage as part of its close collaboration with the University of Florida. Created collaboratively with the cast, the development process included substantial historical research and engagement with community members in Newberry and the surrounding area.

In 1916 in the town of Newberry, six African Americans were lynched, allegedly over a hog. NEW BERRY is based on the moments leading up to the lynchings. It is about the lives that were lost, the ripple effect of injustice, and the deep reflection required for true reconciliation. Rooted in the spirit of accountability and love, the play also reminds us that we must acknowledge our past to create a more just future.

For generations, many community members have carried this burden in silence. NEW BERRY helps to break this silence. Local government, various community stakeholders, and concerned citizens have worked to right this wrong. This multi-year reconciliation effort has included a homegoing service for those harmed by the Newberry Lynchings, a soil collection ceremony, public lectures and community dialogue, and in August, a historical marker was placed at the site of the murders.



This new work is devised and directed by Ryan Hope Travis and is written in collaboration with the ensemble. Major funding for this project is made possible by the Racial Justice Initiative, a grant from the offices of the UF President and Chief Diversity Officer. It is co-produced by the UF School of Theatre and Dance and the Hippodrome Theatre.



NEW BERRY is on stage November 5 through November 10th.

Community Conversations will be led after every show.

Tickets are on sale now.

Call (352) 375-4477or visit 25 SE 2nd place, Gainesville, FL 32601.