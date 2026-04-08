JOURNEY TO KINGSTON Will Come to Miramar Cultural Center

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Prepare for an evening of Caribbean sound as Journey to Kingston takes over the Miramar Cultural Center on Saturday, May 30 at 8:00 PM. This show will be a celebration that will transport audiences to the heart of Jamaica through a vibrant fusion of world-class music and rich cultural expression.

Headlining this unforgettable night are three of Jamaica's most celebrated and influential artists: Spragga Benz, Wayne Wonder, and Agent Sasco representing the very best of dancehall and reggae excellence. Their collective impact has shaped global music culture for decades, delivering timeless hits that continue to resonate across generations and continents.

Dancehall icon Spragga Benz, whose commanding stage presence and lyrical mastery have defined the genre since the early 1990s, will celebrate his birthday in grand style. Known for chart-topping classics including “Work Fi This,” “She Nuh Ready Yet,” “We Nuh Like,” “Dolly House,” and “Differ Remix,” Spragga Benz will headline an evening filled with high energy and unexpected moments. The celebration promises special guest appearances and surprise collaborations, creating once-in-a-lifetime memories for fans and music lovers alike.

International reggae superstar Wayne Wonder, celebrated for his signature smooth vocals and global crossover appeal, brings a catalogue of beloved hits spanning decades. From the timeless anthem “No Letting Go” to fan favorites “Saddest Day,” “I Still Believe,” and “Bonafide Love,” Wayne Wonder continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his unmistakable sound and emotional depth.

Completing the powerhouse lineup is Agent Sasco, one of Jamaica's most respected and versatile lyricists. Renowned for his artistic evolution and thought-provoking catalog, Sasco has released critically acclaimed projects including Theory of Reggaetivity (2016), Hope River (2018), and Sasco vs Assassin (2020), solidifying his reputation as a leader in contemporary reggae and dancehall.

This unforgettable reggae and dancehall showcase is presented by the Miramar Cultural Center and hosted by Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers, reflecting the city's commitment to celebrating global culture and artistic excellence.

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