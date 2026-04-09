Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Players By The Sea

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This show is produced with a rotating schedule of two actors. This review is based on Lindsay Curry’s performance.

From the moment the house opens for Players by the Sea’s production of “Every Brilliant Thing”, it is obvious that this is not going to be your typical night at the theatre. The show has no intermission, no concessions inside the theatre and no “fourth wall” separating the audience from the actor. If you’ve been to a production at PBTS, you know that their MainStage is already an intimate space, but they’ve managed to make it even more so for “Every Brilliant Thing”. The typical audience seating is roped off and 3 rows of seating have been added onto either side ofthe stage.

Every audience member is given a slip of paper with their program. It contains one entry from the list of “brilliant things” for the entire audience to read when the number is called. While the show itself is a one person show, the Players by the Sea production is performed by two actors on a rotating schedule. I saw the production with Lindsay Curry in the spotlight. Curry was onstage to greet and chat with the audience as soon as they entered. She ask some audience members if they would be willing to read from cards, handed out small props to some and ask others for permission to call on them later in the show.

“Every Brilliant Thing” requires a truly brilliant and confident performer, and Lindsay Curry makes it look effortless, putting the audience at ease from the moment they walk into the theatre. This sets the tone for the evening and connects the audience to her from the very beginning. This connection is crucial, because without an audience who is willing to participate and come along on the journey, the show would not be what it is.

Each performance has the potential to be different. With only one actor on stage, they have to be prepared for how each audience will react and interact with the story. Because of improvised responses from the audience, the performer must also be ready to adapt in the moment while staying grounded in the script. Curry handles this, dare I say, brilliantly. It would be easy to lose your place in the dialogue when faced with unexpected audience input, but she never missed a beat, maintaining the flow of the story. In speaking with members of Players by the Sea staff, I learned that each actor brings a different energy to the show with different music they’ve selected for their performances.

Curry balances humor and heartbreak with ease. While the subject matter of depression, suicide, and family strain is heavy, the show never feels overwhelming. Instead, it highlights resilience, connection, and the quiet beauty found in everyday moments.

The story asks a simple but profound question: What makes life worth living? What begins as a small list expands as the performer takes the audience on a journey through childhood, adulthood, first love, and the weight of mental illness. By blurring the line between performer and observer, the production becomes an experience that is intimate, personal, and deeply human.

For tickets and performance schedule CLICK HERE

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