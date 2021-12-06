Katharine McPhee Will Join David Foster at the Times-Union Center Next Month

One the biggest musical forces of our time, David Foster, will take you through four decades of his hits and includes stories about the songs, artists, and moments in his life. AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER - HITMAN TOUR will come to Jacksonville's Times-Union Center on December 21, 2021.

The tour has announced Katharine McPhee will appear as a special guest for the Winter 2021 David Foster dates in addition to special guests Fernando Varela, Pia Toscano and Shelea Frazier. All special guests are subject to change.

David Foster, the Canadian musician, composer, arranger, record producer and music executive, seems constitutionally incapable of resting on his laurels, and his relentless drive has propelled him throughout his career. Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs and award-winning gold and platinum albums for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, 'N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan. He has escorted singers who have straddled both pop and classical styles like Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban into the mainstream. He has created culture-defining soundtracks for blockbuster films like The Bodyguard, Urban Cowboy, and St. Elmo's Fire; and crafted timeless holiday classics, including perennial best-sellers like Josh Groban's Noel, Michael Bublé's Christmas, Celine Dion's These Are Special Times, Rod Stewart's Merry Christmas Baby, Andrea Bocelli's My Christmas, and Mary J. Blige's A Mary Christmas.

In 2020, Foster released a simple yet complex piano solo album, Eleven Words. While Foster is primarily known for writing and producing huge, chart-topping hits for megastars, David steps back to his roots, seated at the grand piano and delivers emotional and meaningful piano melodies.

