KILLER QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Will Play Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts This Week

KILLER QUEEN - A Tribute to Queen will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center). Tickets on sale at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

Led by charismatic Freddie Mercury-look-and-soundalike Patrick Meyers, what started as a one-night thing has now spanned over 25 years and been welcomed the world over due to smashing attention to detail, energetic performances and of course, the most brilliant back catalog to draw upon. With Freddie's trademark charm, Brian May's incredible curls and much, much more, don't miss the band many say is the closest they've ever seen to the real thing!

Tickets are available for Killer Queen at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. The show will be held at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts located at 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL 32202