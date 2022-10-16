Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KILLER QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Will Play Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts This Week

The performance is on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Register for Jacksonville News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 16, 2022  

KILLER QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Will Play Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts This Week

KILLER QUEEN - A Tribute to Queen will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center). Tickets on sale at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

Led by charismatic Freddie Mercury-look-and-soundalike Patrick Meyers, what started as a one-night thing has now spanned over 25 years and been welcomed the world over due to smashing attention to detail, energetic performances and of course, the most brilliant back catalog to draw upon. With Freddie's trademark charm, Brian May's incredible curls and much, much more, don't miss the band many say is the closest they've ever seen to the real thing!

Tickets are available for Killer Queen at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. The show will be held at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts located at 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL 32202


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!
October 13, 2022

Florida Repertory Theatre has suffered flooding due to Hurricane Ian, which caused damage to its equipment, furniture, carpet, and more. A cleanup effort is currently underway but the 'cost to repair is daunting', according to Tweets.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
STOMP Comes To Jax February 4, Tickets On Sale TomorrowSTOMP Comes To Jax February 4, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow
October 11, 2022

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents STOMP. The international percussion sensation will perform at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 3 & 8 p.m.
The DJANGO FESTIVAL ALL STARS Come to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts in NovemberThe DJANGO FESTIVAL ALL STARS Come to The Boca Black Box Center For The Arts in November
October 4, 2022

The Django Festival All Stars, a group of renowned French jazz musicians, have wowed audiences in venues across North America including the Kennedy Center, New York's Birdland Jazz Club and Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Jazz Festival, and the Newport Jazz Festival. 
ELF THE MUSICAL Announced At FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville ELF THE MUSICAL Announced At FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville 
September 22, 2022

ELF THE MUSICAL – the hit Broadway show will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, December 6-11, 2022 for eight shows at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.