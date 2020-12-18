Jacksonville Symphony to Present NEW YEAR'S EVE: THE RAT PACK
Thursday, December 31 - 7:30 PM
The Jacksonville Symphony and guest vocalists straight from Broadway step into the roles of Davis, Sinatra and Martin to celebrate the best of "the Rat Pack" for a very special New Year's Eve concert!
So spend an hour with the music that defined an era and hear the music they made famous.
In keeping with health & safety protocols, there will be no New Year's Eve After-Party this season.
Performance is expected to last between 60 and 75 minutes and there will be no intermission. Masks must be worn at all times.