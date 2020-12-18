Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jacksonville Symphony to Present NEW YEAR'S EVE: THE RAT PACK

Thursday, December 31 - 7:30 PM

Dec. 18, 2020  

The Jacksonville Symphony and guest vocalists straight from Broadway step into the roles of Davis, Sinatra and Martin to celebrate the best of "the Rat Pack" for a very special New Year's Eve concert!

So spend an hour with the music that defined an era and hear the music they made famous.

In keeping with health & safety protocols, there will be no New Year's Eve After-Party this season.

Performance is expected to last between 60 and 75 minutes and there will be no intermission. Masks must be worn at all times.

Learn more here.



