Jacksonville Symphony to Present NEW YEAR'S EVE: THE RAT PACK

The Jacksonville Symphony and guest vocalists straight from Broadway step into the roles of Davis, Sinatra and Martin to celebrate the best of "the Rat Pack" for a very special New Year's Eve concert!

So spend an hour with the music that defined an era and hear the music they made famous.

In keeping with health & safety protocols, there will be no New Year's Eve After-Party this season.

Performance is expected to last between 60 and 75 minutes and there will be no intermission. Masks must be worn at all times.

Learn more here.