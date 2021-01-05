Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hippodrome Theater Completes Renovations

Upcoming events include a video production of The Revolutionist in February, as well as a cabaret on the front steps of the theater in April.

Jan. 5, 2021  

Renovations at the Hippodrome Theater in Gainesville, FL are finally complete after over $324,000 and several years of planning, WCJB reports.

The renovations include the first and second floor lobbies, lighting inside and outside the building, as well as new air conditioning and speaker systems, fresh paint, and new video monitors. The project was funded by the City of Gainesville's Wild Spaces & Public Places.

"It's going to be a totally different society when we go back into live performances but you know the buildings going to be here," said facility manager Robert Robin. "The space is here, now performing arts center, a movie theater, and a gallery and rental spaces so I think that's gonna be your other hundred years to come I hope."

Read more on WCJB.



