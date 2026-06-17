GREENSKY BLUEGRASS to Return to Florida Theatre

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The Florida Theatre has announced the return of Greensky Bluegrass on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (online only).

For two decades now, Greensky Bluegrass has been building an empire, brick by brick. They are widely known for their dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule, but that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin).

Greensky Bluegrass describes their sound as “their own version of bluegrass music, mixing the acoustic stomp of a string band with the rule-breaking spirit of rock & roll.”

The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they're a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down. These are real people having real experiences. As with traditional bluegrass, they write about their own contemporary day-to-day happenings, emotions, and experiences in the modern world.

The band's underground die-hard fans pack out venues across the country. They travel in droves and sell out multiple-night show runs at iconic venues like Red Rocks and The Ryman. They performed at the Florida Theatre in January of 2024.

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