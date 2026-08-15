Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center Announces Paula Drum To Board Of Directors

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The Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center, Inc. board of directors has elected Paula Drum as a new voting member to serve a three-year term.

Paula Drum is a results-oriented Chief Marketing Officer with 25+ years driving double-digit revenue growth at $50M–$1.4B B2C and B2B enterprises and currently provides fractional and interim marketing consulting services. An expert in digital transformation, AI/ML-powered marketing, omnichannel demand generation, and brand strategy, she most recently built and scaled a 400+ person global marketing organization with a $140M annual media budget. With a passion for private-equity-backed companies and three successful PE exits, Drum brings deep expertise in ecommerce, demand generation, SEO/SEM, MarTech optimization, attribution modeling, and customer lifecycle management (CRM) to drive results. She has served on the board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital and as a member of the Finance Committee for the Baptist Health System. Paula earned her Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida.

“The Florida Theatre has been a gathering place for Jacksonville for nearly a century. As this iconic venue approaches its 100th year, I'm excited to work alongside such a dedicated board and the Florida Theatre team to ensure it continues to thrive and inspire for the next hundred years,” said Drum.

The Florida Theatre is governed by a board of directors drawn from the community's civic leadership, who volunteer to oversee the institution's policies, governance, and finances. There are currently 31 board members serving in this capacity.

"The Florida Theatre has been a cornerstone of Jacksonville's cultural life for nearly a century, and our Board of Directors plays a vital role in ensuring its continued success," said Kevin Stone, Interim President/VP of Programming at the Florida Theatre. "We are delighted to welcome Paula Drum to the board and look forward to the experience, leadership, and perspective she will bring during their three-year term."

About the Florida Theatre

There is something for everyone at the Florida Theatre. From pop, jazz, rock, comedy, country, and blues to ballet, the historic Florida Theatre annually offers over 200 cultural and entertainment events for every taste and age. For tickets or to learn more about our educational performances for schools, rentals, membership, or the nonprofit corporation that manages this majestic place, please visit us at www.floridatheatre.com.

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