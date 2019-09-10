FSCJ Artist Series Presents The Four Italian Tenors

Direct from Rome, Italy The Four Italian Tenors (I Quattro Tenori ltaliani) perform "Viva Italia," a salute to four great Italian Tenors: Enrico Caruso, Mario Lanza, Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli at Jacksonville's Times-Union Center December 5 for one performance only!

For the first time in the United States, the Four Italian Tenors perform the greatest Tenor Arias and Songs of all time, in wonderful unique arrangements, created particularly for their U.S. debut tour. Their performances are captivating, exhilarating, passionate, engaging and mesmerizing. Hear this new generation of world class Tenors explore and present these classic works with panache, verve and vivacity, all in their own inimitable style. Be transformed to the land of Italy, and bathe in its rich culture with the sounds of the Four Italian Tenors.

Meet the tenors:

Alessandro D'Acrissa graduated with honors in opera singing at the Conservatory of Cosenza, under the guidance of Claudia Sisca, from the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. He debuts in the role of Renato (protagonist) in the operetta, "The Count of Luxembourg" by F. Lehar, at the Theatre Rendano in Cosenza; as Pinkerton in "Madama Butterlfly" by G. Puccini (Pordenone-Vicenza). In 2007 he was the protagonist of "A Time of Monteverdi Soul" written and directed by V. Mennella. In 2008 he was the protagonist of the unpublished Opera novel "Cielo Andino" by Mauricio Annunziata. In 2009 "Bastien and Bastienne" by WA Mozart. In 2011 he sang in the modern opera "Phaedra" by N. F St. Sangiovanni. In 2013 he was Ernesto in Donizetti's Don Pasquale produced by the Teatro dell'Opera in Rome. In March 2014 he performed in "Gastone" in La Traviata "of the mirrors," director Henning Brockhaus, conducted by Maestro G. Gelmetti at the Teatro Verdi in Trieste. In October he was Agenor in "The Shepherd King" by Mozart, directed by M ° F. Krieger. At the Teatro Verdi in Trieste he was Abdallo in Verdi's "Nabucco," conducted by Giampaolo Bisanti, directed by Stefano Poda. In 2015 he made his debut in the role of Dona Easter Polegana "Il Campiello" by W. Ferrari. He sang the role of Dr. Caius in Verdi's Falstaff and recently has sung the role of Schmitd in Werther by Massenet directed by C. Franklin. At the Teatro Comunale in Modena he performed the role of Sam in "The Little Sweep" by B. Britten. Recently he has debuted the role of Nemorino in Elisir d'Amore at the Teatro Traiano Civitavecchia under the baton of Maestro S. Seghedoni and directed by Gianmaria Romagnoli. Guest in several TV shows, he took part of the cast for the entire 2009/2010 season as a singer at Domenica in of Pippo Baudo and Pippo Caruso on Rai uno. He was selected by the Pavarotti Foundation to take part in the show Belcanto The Pavarotti Heritage conducted by Maestro Pasquale Menchise.

Federico Serra was born December 22, 1987 in Italy. From a young age he displayed an aptitude for music and singing, inspired by his parents and his older brother. At just 11 years old, he won his first pop music competition in Italy. The family understands his artistic singing skills and decides to support him by enrolling Federico in light singing lessons. Within a few years, Federico participated in some singing competitions placing himself in first place in seven events. At 17 years old, Federico enrolled at the Liceo Musicale of Varese with specializations for opera singing and piano. He began a long period of study and in-depth study of the musical discipline with masters of the caliber of Vito Maria Brunetti, Gianfranco Cecchele, Federico Longhi and Alfredo Zanazzo. Thanks to the commitment and results achieved, Frederico debuts in 2014 making his debut at the Donizetti theater in Bergamo. In 2015 he performed for the first time with the Verona Philharmonic interpreting the most famous opera arias continuing this concert activity in the following years in different theaters.

Federico Parisi was born in Taormina, Italy, Frederico began studing voice at age 14. In September 2011, he won "The Youngest Tenor of Italy" award, presented by Tenor Pietro Ballo and Soprano Monica Curth Di Stefano. In January 2012, he was awarded the "Città di Taormina" prize. After concerts throughout Sicily and Calabria, in 2014 Federico was featured in Italian TV's Channel 5 "Tu si que vales" by Belen Rodriguez and Francesco Sole. In the summer 2014, in addition to classical music concerts, Federico opened the concert dates in Sicily of Italian pop music artists such as Ivana Spagna, Anna Tatangelo, and Giuseppe Povia. Since 2015, Federico has enjoyed many successes and acclaim in performing popular Italian songs, where he has been host to the television program "Insieme" on Antenna Sicilia.

Roberto Cresca began his voice studies at the Conservatory of Music of Santa Cecilia in Rome. In 2004 he made his debut in the opera Rita by G. Donizetti at the Teatro Vittorio Emmanuele of Benevento in the role of Beppe. In September 2006, he sang at the Palais de la Bourse in Paris where he received wide acclaim from critics and audiences. In 2008 he made his debut in Tosca by G. Cavaradossi in Puccini. Roberto has performed at Teatro Marrucino of Chieti, Theatre Union of Viterbo, Teatro Municipale in Piacenza, Teatro Bibiena of Mantua, among many others. In 2009 he made his debut in Donizetti's L'Elisir d'amore for Tusciaoperafestival, directed by M.S. Vignati, and performed the role of Pietro for the new opera by R. Avallone Wojtyla generation in Kielce (Poland). In March 2010, Roberto won the 64th European Union Contest of Spoleto. In July 2010, he performed in a concert at the Universal Expo in Shanghai (China) as a representative of Italian excellence in the world. In the 64th season of the Teatro Lirico in Spoleto, Roberto debuted in Bizet's Carmen in the role of Don Jose. Roberto has participated in international tours in China, Turkey, the Netherlands, Russia, South Africa and Canada. In December 2010, he was a special guest at the Grand New Year's Concert in Nanjing (China) broadcast live on radio and TV throughout China. For the 65th season of the Teatro Lirico Sperimentale di Spoleto 2011, Robert made his debut in the role of B. F. Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly by G. Puccini, and also his debut as Rodolfo in La Boheme by G. Puccini directed by M ° M. Gatti. In March 2012 performed "Turiddu" in the opera Cavalleria Rusticana by P. Mascagni and Rambaldo in Adelaide di Borgogna by Pietro Generali in the first performance in modern times directed by F. Piva at the Teatro Sociale di Rovigo. In 2012 Roberto debuted the role of Alfredo in La Traviata by G. Verdi. He has recorded for OMA MUSIC the CD "operArias" conducted by Maestro Viktor Karzalis, containing a selection of the most famous tenor arias.

Tickets for Four Italian Tenors start at $25, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at our box office from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (904) 632-5000, or online 24/7 at fscjartistseries.org. Discounts for groups of 10+ may be available by calling (904) 632-5050.





