FSCJ Artist Series Presents THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL: A TRIBUTE TO WHITNEY HOUSTON Starring Belinda Davids

Showtime Australia's acclaimed tribute concert The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids is making its second visit to the U.S., following rave reviews of its debut tour last year. The show will play Jacksonville's Times-Union Center on January 26, 2020 for one performance only. In fact, the positive feedback last year was so overwhelming that many of those venues have already locked in encore performances.

Producers are determined to also visit some of the regions that missed out last year, such as the North Western states, and take in as many new venues as possible in order to introduce the show to fresh audiences.

Producer and Director of the show, Johnny Van Grinsven, explained the reaction he received to the first U.S. tour:

"Actually, the overwhelming reaction we got from people was 'surprise'. So many people said they weren't expecting that level of show, and people who haven't seen Belinda before are always shocked to hear her voice in real life because it really is unique, she really is a very special talent. But now they've heard her firsthand they can't get enough of it and that's why we're coming back to the U.S. so soon - pure demand."

A five-piece band, backing vocalists and troupe of choreographed dancers and acrobats will again accompany Davids on stage in the full-scale concert production which also boasts state-of-the-art sound, custom-designed lighting, LED walls, theatrical effects and a swath of delicately hand-crafted gowns and costumes.

All of Houston's most memorable tunes are lined up for Davids' treatment during the two-hour production, including Pop highlights I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know and I'm Every Woman, favorites from her movie career such as Queen of the Night and Exhale (Shoop Shoop) and of course all her most iconic and timeless ballads including I Have Nothing, Didn't We Almost Have it All, Run to You, One Moment in Time and I Will Always Love You.

Says Davids,

"U.S. audiences are amazing, they truly appreciate Whitney's legacy and her music is very personal to them and you can feel that from the stage. To look out and see people feeling every note and nuance and emotion that you sing is so intimate. That's what it's all about. I can't wait to go back."

Tickets for The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids start at $44, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at our box office from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling (904) 632-5000, or online 24/7 at fscjartistseries.org. Discounts for groups of 10+ may be available by calling (904) 632-5050.

For more information, visit http://www.thegreatestloveofallshow.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Jacksonville Stories

More Hot Stories For You