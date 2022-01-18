FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville Presents DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Featuring a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
The FSCJ Artist Series will present DEAR EVAN HANSEN next week, January 25th through the 30th for eight performances only at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.
Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).
Tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN can be purchased by visiting FSCJArtistSeries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000. Group tickets and payment plans for 10+ are available for all performances. Please contact (904) 632-5050 or groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more information.
