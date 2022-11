FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville Presents ALADDIN This January

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and FSCJ Artist Series, has announced the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin.

The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, January 10, 2023 for a limited engagement of eight (8) performances through January 15, 2023.

In Jacksonville, Aladdin will play Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m. Beginning Thursday, October 28 tickets will be available online at FSCJArtistSeries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000, Monday through Thursday between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Discounted orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. The North American tour is one of six replica productions around the world, joining those currently running on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany. Since the show's 2014 Broadway premiere, more than 14 million people have seen 10 productions around the world; two new productions will open in the 12 months ahead.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

A previous North American tour of Casey Nicholaw's Broadway production played 1,201 performances in 41 cities date to date, drawing more than 2.7 million people.

For more information about Aladdin, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Instagram and Facebook

Ticket buyers are reminded that the FSCJ Artist Series is the primary retail ticket outlet for all FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville performances. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that FSCJ Artist Series is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.