FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents Neil Berg's 50 YEARS OF ROCK AND ROLL

With a cast consisting of stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible Rock & Roll singers, Neil Berg shares the often unknown stories from the fifty-year history of the music that changed the world forever. Neil Berg'S 50 YEARS OF ROCK AND ROLL will rock the Times-Union Center on November 16, 2021 at 7:30pm.

From the progenitors of Rock and Roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, up until MTV in the early '80s, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars/groups/genres as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey, and others!

Neil Berg is the composer/co-lyricist of the HENRY award-winning, Broadway-bound musical THE 12, written with Pulitzer Prize/Tony-winning playwright, Robert Schenkkan, which premiered at The Denver Center. He also composed Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, which opened to rave reviews for its U.S. Premieres at The Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, and La Mirada Theatre in LA, and can now be seen all across the country. His other musicals include the hit Off-Broadway musical The Prince and the Pauper, Tim and Scrooge, which ran at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in NY, Never Grimm, and The Man Who Would Be King. Neil is the creator/co-producer of the #1 Broadway touring concert in America, Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway, as well as Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll and Neil Berg's Pianomen. He is the co-producer of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award-Winning revival of Closer Than Ever.

Tickets for Neil Berg'S 50 YEARS OF ROCK AND ROLL are on sale NOW at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.