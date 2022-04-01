FOOL'S PARADISE Adds Flamingosis, Releases Single Day Lineups and Tickets

As Fool's Paradise approaches, the fan-favorite destination festival in St. Augustine, FL has released its full, daily lineups for its first year back after a five-year hiatus. The two-day event is set to take place on Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th, 2022 at the spacious St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Alongside the release of the individual Saturday and Sunday lineups, Fool's Paradise has added buzz-worthy Brooklyn electro-funk producer Flamingosis to its 2022 roster. He will play twice on Saturday, June 4th including a full, show-opening set and an additional performance between the evening's Lettuce and Umphrey's McGee sets.

On Sunday, June 5th, Umphrey's McGee and Lettuce will once again lead the way with help from Andy Frasco & The U.N., Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino, and Isaiah Sharkey (two sets).

Both single-day and two-day tickets for Fool's Paradise 2022 at St. Augustine Amphitheatre are now on sale via the festival website.

The 2022 edition of Fool's Paradise will continue the event's tradition of unique collaborations, stylistically diverse performers, and engaging, artist-led activities and excursions. Past editions of Fool's Paradise have seen both planned and surprise collaborations between renowned artists from across the jam, funk, and electronic spectrum such as Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Vulfpeck, Oteil Burbridge, GRiZ, Chris Robinson, The Floozies, Jeff Chimenti, The Motet, Break Science, Manic Focus, and The Main Squeeze, with several of those collaborations going on to become recurring projects. Umphrey's McGee and Lettuce previously joined forces at St. Augustine Amphitheatre for 2015's Making Lemonade, a first-of-its-kind event that featured interchangeable sit-ins between the bands throughout.

Founded in 1565 by Spanish explorers, St. Augustine, Florida holds the distinction of being the oldest continuously-inhabited European-established settlement in what is now the continental United States. In addition to enjoying the city's 40+ miles of scenic, eastern Florida coastline, Fool's Paradise attendees can cross over the Bridge of Lions and step back in time to explore St. Augustine's Historic District, a web of cobblestone streets filled with acclaimed bars, restaurants, and historic landmarks. For more information about Fool's Paradise and St. Augustine, FL, head here.

See below for the full list of artists due to perform at the Fool's Paradise 2022 in St. Augustine, FL on June 4th and 5th. For ticketing details and more information, head to the event website.