Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Gainesville Christmas Show comes to the Hippodrome Theatre this holiday season, opening later this week. This original production turns the beloved tale of A Christmas Carol on its head-infusing it with a fresh, Gainesville twist and a comedic energy that is sure to become a new holiday tradition. The performances run November 29-December 23.

In this uniquely Floridian retelling, a group of spirited Gainesvillians find themselves scrambling to perform the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge, armed only with their wits, beach chairs, and some Christmas beer. This PG-13-rated production promises a wildly entertaining evening.

The creative team behind Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Gainesville Christmas Show has woven a tale that celebrates both the magic of Christmas and the quirks of the Gainesville community.

"The Big Gainesville Christmas Show is just that - a reimagining of the classic story in a completely new, completely local way," said Director, Stephanie Lynge. "This script gives us so much freedom to create from our love and life here in Gainesville. We just couldn't pass up the opportunity to celebrate and poke fun at the place we love. There's no place like home (and Alligators)."

Comments