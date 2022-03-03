Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis Comes to Times-Union Center Next Month

The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway sponsored by VyStar Credit Union presents "Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis." Dean Z, Branson's ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR, is bringing his high energy Elvis tribute show to the Times-Union Center in Jacksonville on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

"Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis" is a musical journey spanning the 20-year career of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll", from his rise to fame in the 1950s, to his infamous Las Vegas performances of the 1970s. "Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis" boasts a powerful band, horn section, vocalist and immersive video content for a truly unforgettable concert experience.

For nearly two decades, Dean Z has performed thousands of shows for well over a million people around the globe, being named by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) as the world's greatest Elvis tribute artists in 2013. Dean was officially awarded EPE's "Ultimate" title, and starred in their international touring production Elvis Lives (with over 500,000 tickets sold). Dean Z has thrilled Elvis fans across Europe with his portrayal of the King performing to sold out audiences in some of the UK's most historic venues including the London Apollo, Manchester Arena and The Echo in Liverpool. He is the only Elvis tribute artist to host SiriusXM's Elvis Radio channel, and currently serves as an ambassador and contributor to Graceland and the Elvis Presley estate.

Tickets prices start at $39 and are on sale now at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000.

Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 or email us at groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more group information.