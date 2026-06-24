DON GIOVANNI to Open at FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville

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The FSCJ Artist Series will present Don Giovanni by Teatro Lirico D'Europa at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, January 17, 2027 at 3pm.

Don Giovanni by Teatro Lirico D'Europa is a fully staged, traditional, Italian production with sets and costumes created in Europe. The opera consists of an outstanding international cast of glorious voices including Baritone Gustavo Feulien as Don Giovanni, as well as an opera orchestra.

Season 2026-2027 will be Gustavo Feulien's 2nd consecutive season performing with Teatro Lirico D'Europa. In the 2025-2026 season he performed the roles of DON GIOVANNI and ESCAMILLO with Teatro Lirico at major presenting USA theatres to outstanding acclaim!

Mozart's Don Giovanni is celebrated for its masterful fusion of comedy and tragedy, and for its profound exploration of morality and human nature. It contains the full spectrum of human experience—both mind and heart—capturing every passion and emotion: love and hate, daring and fear, laughter and tears.

The story unfolds in Seville, Spain. Don Giovanni, a libertine nobleman, disguises himself in an attempt to seduce Donna Anna, who is betrothed to Don Ottavio. When she resists, he is confronted by her father, the Commendatore. In the ensuing duel, Don Giovanni kills the old man and escapes without the slightest remorse, continuing his relentless pursuit of women. At his side is his devoted servant Leporello, a reluctant accomplice to his master's excesses.

Among Giovanni's conquests are Donna Elvira and Zerlina, each drawn into his web of deception. Though he repeatedly evades those who seek justice, reveling in his seeming impunity, his fate is ultimately sealed. In the end, the statue of the slain Commendatore returns as an avenging force, dragging Don Giovanni down to hell and restoring moral order to the world.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

The easiest way to order tickets is the Official Website:

fscjartistseries.org

To order tickets by phone, call FSCJ Artist Series Box Office: (904) 632-5000 M-Thurs. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Fri 10 am – 1 p.m. or email us at info@fscjartistseries.org

Group discounts for 10+ are also available. Please contact (904) 632-5050 or groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more information.

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