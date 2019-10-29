Celebrate The Holidays With FST's DECK THE HALLS!

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents Deck the Halls!: A Holly Jolly Holiday, an all-new musical celebration of everything that makes the holidays in Sarasota special. Families join five magical elves on a musical adventure as they celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah in true Floridian fashion. Performances of Deck the Halls! take place on every Saturday and Sunday, from November 30 to December 28 in FST's Bowne's Lab Theatre.

Deck the Halls! is part of FST's Children's Theatre subscription series. Also included in the series are Tomás and the Library Lady, an inspiring and heartwarming story about the power of imagination, and The Star Who Could Not Twinkle & Other Winning Plays, a collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from all around the world. Subscriptions to three shows are available for ONLY $15. Single tickets are $10. Subscriptions and single tickets are available at floridastudiotheatre.org or through FST's Box Office at 941-366-9000.

'Tis the season to deck the palms and join in the fun at this interactive family show. Five elves, who normally celebrate the holidays at the North Pole, venture down to Sarasota to see how they are celebrated on the Gulf Coast. They learn about Floridian traditions, like swimming in the sea, making sand snowmen, Sarasota's annual holiday parade, and more. A tradition for Sarasota families, FST's latest edition of Deck the Halls has brand new songs and sketches.

"This year, we're really digging into what makes the holidays special for each of us and how we can bring joy to those around us," shared Sarah Durham, one of the Co-Writers of Deck the Halls. "We created this year's show to help people appreciate the jolliness of the holidays. "

"Deck the Halls is a meaningful show to me because we see families take a break from the craziness of the holidays and spend quality time together," said Caroline Kaiser, Director of Deck the Halls. "The holidays are all about connecting with family and friends, and we certainly try to embody that holiday spirit at FST."

Now in its fourth year, FST's annual production of Deck the Halls has become an important part of many Sarasota families' holiday celebrations.

Cast in this show are FST Acting Apprentices Anna Lee Hawkins, Austin Howeth, Pedro Leos, De'Ja McKnabb, Megan Piggott, and Kyle Van Frank.

