Coral Springs Center For the Arts Announces Upcoming 2021-22 Season

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced the first 11 shows scheduled for the 2021-2022 season. Tickets for these shows are currently available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

September 30 at 8 pm (Thursday)

A platinum recording artist, Rodney Carrington has released 11 top-selling comedy albums, the last three under his own label, Laughter's Good Records. His most recent smash records include Get Em Out, which hit #1 on iTunes, and Here Comes the Truth, which climbed to #3 on the comedy charts, accrued tens of millions of streams on Spotify, and even spawned a Netflix special. Among his other hit comedy albums were Hangin' with Rodney (his first), Morning Wood, Nutsack, King of the Mountains, El Nino Loco, and more. He starred for two seasons in his own ABC sitcom Rodney; co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film Beer for My Horses; and is the author of Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean.

Note: Tickets go on public sale this Friday, August 6, at 10 am.

Ticket Prices start at $42

October 10 at 7pm (Sunday)

BENISE

20th Anniversary Spectacular

Benise shattered the mold of Spanish guitar by combining music and dance-the only show of its kind! 2021 marks the year that Benise, "The Prince of Spanish Guitar," debuts his fifth national PBS special Strings of Hope and launches his 20th Anniversary Tour. Armed with his Spanish guitar and a stage full of musicians and elaborately choreographed dancers, Benise takes the audience on a musical journey through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Parisian Waltz, exotic drumming, and more! The 20th Anniversary tour establishes Benise's Emmy Award winning show as one of the longest running global Latin-themed theatrical productions and solidifies Benise as America's foremost native-born ambassador of Spanish guitar. For Benise, music has always been a journey. From his humble beginnings as a street performer, to being featured on the #1 rated show in the USA (Dancing With The Stars), and performing around the world. "I wanted to push the boundaries of Nuevo Flamenco/Spanish guitar while combining the elements of dance and theater. This show is a celebration of all the shows we've done over the last 20 years," comments guitarist and creative force behind the event, Benise.

Ticket Prices start at $33

October 23 at 8 pm (Saturday)

A Comedy Original

A stand-out talk show stand-up from Johnny Carson and Dave Letterman to Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, Steven Wright has been cracking-up audiences for nearly 40 years with his deadpan delivery of ironic, philosophical and nonsensical jokes, non sequiturs and one-liners. His comedy career includes the Grammy-nominated albums I Have a Pony and I Still Have a Pony, as well as the popular A Steven Wright Special and Wicker Chairs and Gravity, both on HBO. In 1989, he received an Academy Award for Best Short Film for The Appointments of Dennis Jennings and has co-starred in such hit movies as Desperately Seeking Susan, Mike Meyers' So I Married an Axe Murderer, Oliver Stone's Natural Born Killers, Nora Ephron's Mixed Nuts, Albert Brooks' The Muse, Dave Chappelle's Half-Baked, and the Jim Jarmusch film Coffee and Cigarettes. In addition, Wright was a featured voice in such diverse flicks as Reservoir Dogs, Babe 2, and The Emoji Movie. In 2008, Wright was the first inductee into The Boston Comedy Hall of Fame, and in 2013 he received the prestigious The Johnny Carson Comedy Legend Award.

Ticket Prices start at $28

October 29 at 8 pm (Friday)

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games from television's most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase! Showing to near sold out audiences for more than 10 years, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.

Ticket Prices start at $43

November 12 at 8 pm (Friday)

Touch Me

Comedian Whitney Cummings stand-up comedy tour Touch Me is a play on her most recent Netflix special, Can I Touch It, and will destigmatize and celebrate the importance of being together again after over 14 months of isolation. As the most prominent female voice in standup comedy, the Touch Me tour will be a big ole' party and celebration of LIFE! The material is deeply personal, reflecting on the changes the pandemic brought to her life and her observations of today's society.

Ticket Prices start at $42

December 16 at 7 pm (Thursday)

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

This is an all-new production featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica. Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the holiday classics we all love. Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience. Create memories you will cherish forever at this fabulous show for the whole family.

Ticket Prices start at $42

December 19 at 7 pm (Sunday)

The Ultimate QUEEN Celebration

Starring Marc Martel

Since 2017, Marc Martel has fronted The Ultimate Queen Celebration, an explosive, attention commanding tribute where some of the most iconic rock anthems merge with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production. Martel and his band perform Queen's greatest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions, Another One Bites The Dust, Under Pressure, and Somebody to Love. Martel was hand-selected by Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen to be the voice of their official tribute group "The Queen Extravaganza." He has appeared on American Idol with the Queen Extravaganza and contributed vocals for the Oscar winning biopic film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Ticket Prices start at $42

December 30 at 7 pm (Sunday)

CINDERELLA BALLET

Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine

"Cinderella" brings vivid magic to the classic fairy tale. The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to the United States to present their captivating two-act performance of Cinderella, one of the most beloved stories of all time. With no fewer than 55 of Ukrainians finest performers, this esteemed ensemble has performed to the delight of audiences worldwide. Set to Sergei Prokofiev's music with Vladimir Vasiliev's choreography, this full-scale production follows the beautiful maiden's story as she seeks her handsome Prince Charming. With the help of a little magic, she discovers that dreams really can come true. Featuring graceful dancers, enchanting music, and beautiful costumes, this classic fairy tale is a treat the whole family will enjoy.

Ticket Prices start at $39

January 15 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

Menopause The Musical

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage." Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.

Ticket Prices start at $42

February 11 at 7:30 pm (Friday)

Alton Brown LIVE

Beyond The Eats

After creating a new form of entertainment-the live culinary variety show-with his Edible Inevitable Tour and Eat Your Science, Alton Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers... think twice." Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. "Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV."

Ticket Prices start at $52

March 12 at 8pm (Saturday)

Legendary artist Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee - with Crosby, Stills, and Nash and with the Hollies. He was also inducted twice into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN, and he is a GRAMMY Award winner. Towering above virtually everything that Nash has accomplished in his long and multi-faceted career, stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century. His remarkable body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies opus from 1964 to '68, including Stop Stop Stop, On A Carousel, and Carrie Anne, continues all the way to This Path Tonight (2016), his most recent solo album. Fifteen of his songs are celebrated in the 2018 release, Over the Years..., a 2-disc collection of some of Nash's best-known works from the past 50 years and more than a dozen unreleased demos and mixes.

Tickets start at $49