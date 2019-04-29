CLAY BRIDAL SPECTACULAR Announced At Thrasher-Horne Center June 15

Apr. 29, 2019  

CLAY BRIDAL SPECTACULAR Announced At Thrasher-Horne Center June 15

On June 15, the Thrasher-Horne Center will host the inaugural Clay Bridal Spectacular. The Clay Bridal Spectacular will be a mid-size boutique expo featuring the very best in wedding professionals!

This event will feature an amazing selection of wedding professionals ready to help you find the perfect gown, wedding decor, invitations, photographer, florists, music, menu, and much more. Don't miss the bridal fashion shows and live music, plus prizes and giveaways! Doors open 10am-3pm in the Thrasher-Horne Conference Center!

Vendors will include: Beauty (Jewelry, Accessories, Hair, Makeup) Cake and/or Catering, Entertainment (DJ's, Band, Musicians) Event Planning and/or Wedding Décor, Photo and/or Video, Floral, Formal Wear and Wedding Gowns.

Tickets are on sale now, online at THcenter.org or at the Thrasher-Horne Box Office, (904)-276-6815. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.



Related Articles View More Jacksonville Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • CLAY BRIDAL SPECTACULAR Announced At Thrasher-Horne Center June 15
  • FSCJ Artist Series Announces HAMILTON, ANASTASIA, and More
  • Sawyer Brown Comes to The Thrasher-Horne Center
  • One Month Until PETE THE CAT At Thrasher-Horne Center
  • SCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to Times Union Center in Jacksonville This April!
  • FSCJ Artist Series Presents LITTLE BLACK DRESS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup