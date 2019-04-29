CLAY BRIDAL SPECTACULAR Announced At Thrasher-Horne Center June 15

On June 15, the Thrasher-Horne Center will host the inaugural Clay Bridal Spectacular. The Clay Bridal Spectacular will be a mid-size boutique expo featuring the very best in wedding professionals!

This event will feature an amazing selection of wedding professionals ready to help you find the perfect gown, wedding decor, invitations, photographer, florists, music, menu, and much more. Don't miss the bridal fashion shows and live music, plus prizes and giveaways! Doors open 10am-3pm in the Thrasher-Horne Conference Center!

Vendors will include: Beauty (Jewelry, Accessories, Hair, Makeup) Cake and/or Catering, Entertainment (DJ's, Band, Musicians) Event Planning and/or Wedding Décor, Photo and/or Video, Floral, Formal Wear and Wedding Gowns.

Tickets are on sale now, online at THcenter.org or at the Thrasher-Horne Box Office, (904)-276-6815. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.





Related Articles Shows View More Jacksonville Stories

More Hot Stories For You