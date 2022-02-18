CATS is Coming to Jacksonville's Times-Union Center

Experience CATS for the first time or let it thrill you all over again! The record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber will prowl into Jacksonville's Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts February 22nd through the 27th.

Performances for CATS are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evening at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ticket prices begin at $49.50 and are available at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000.

The Artist Series and CATS the Musical has invited First Coast No More Homeless Pets (FCNMHP) to take part in the opening night of CATS on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. They are asking people coming to the show to donate pet food and supplies. The non-profit organization will have a display with information about FCNMHP in the lobby of the Times-Union Center where people can drop off donations.

First Coast No More Homeless Pets provides very needed services for pets and the community. FCNMHP runs one of the largest spay/neuter clinics in the country and also the largest safety-net veterinary hospital in the Southeast U.S. They offer affordable, accessible care that allows pet owners to keep pets in homes and out of shelters. With a full-service spay/neuter clinic and a veterinary hospital, FCNMHP offers a full array of services.

First Coast No More Homeless Pets has made Northeast Florida a leading community for animal welfare. With the support of the community, they make a difference in animals' lives.

For more information about First Coast No More Homeless Pets, please visit fcnmhp.org.

The health and well-being of their audience and staff is their top priority. The FSCJ Artist Series, alongside their colleagues at the Times-Union Center, have a list of Safety and Security Protocols at fscjartistseries.org/safety-and-security-protocols.