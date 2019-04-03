BWW Review: BIG THE MUSICAL at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

Big the Musical has begun performances at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining. Audiences enjoy reliving the classic movie with a musical twist. The cast is greatly talented and seems to be enjoying themselves in this musical.

I was impressed by the talent in such young kids. Ari Walz who performed as young Josh had a great voice as well as dancing skills. His best friend Billy (JonAshton Reid) was also great. Both young actors were great together! The ensemble of kids including Trey Murphy, Jake Nuttal, Dakota Burton, Claire Smith, and Autumn Henry were all great in their performances.

The main characters Josh (Rodney Holmes) and Susan (Heather Kopp) had great chemistry together. Though, quite an unconventional relationship, they were quite entertaining. Homes did a great job of playing a 12-year-old in an adult body. He was clueless to many adult aspects, such as having a job, relationships, etc. Kopp had a great voice and was entertaining as she navigates a relationship with her new and quirky colleague.

The scenery was great transforming from a New York neighborhood to a fairground, as well as a New York City office. I also must mention the iconic piano displayed on stage and lit up as the actors played on it. Not only was the Zoltar machine on stage, but there was one in the lobby that audience members could pay to tell them a fortune too! The theatre has really made an effort to reminisce this iconic movie.

Big the Musical is quite entertaining! It will be performed at the Alhambra now through May 5.





Related Articles Shows View More Jacksonville Stories