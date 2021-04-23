Asbury Arts Center's Dance Recital Will Be Performed at the Thrasher-Horne Center in June

Asbury Arts Center/North Florida Dance Center will present its 2021 Dance Recital on June 13 at 2pm.

Asbury Arts Center - North Florida Dance Center has been serving the Green Cove Springs, Orange Park and Middleburg communities since 2005. They offer a variety of dance, tumbling and music classes in a safe and friendly atmosphere.

The $22 million, 84,666 sq. ft. Thrasher-Horne Center opened in the Fall of 2004. Former St. Johns River State College President Robert L. McLendon, Jr. named our building after John Thrasher and Jim Horne, both of whom served in the Florida legislature and were instrumental in procuring funding for the Center. Together these men worked with the Clay County Chamber and Tourist Development Council to secure the theater's permanent home on the Orange Park campus of St. Johns River State College. Tony Walsh was the Center's first Executive Director from 2004 until his retirement in 2013.

The Center has played host to hundreds of events since its inception, including nationally touring musicians and performers, Broadway musicals, and a variety of other cultural offerings. In addition to the Main Stage Theatre, the Thrasher-Horne Center boasts a 220 flexible-seat Studio Theatre, two Visual Arts Galleries, a full Dance Studio, Scene Shop, and modern dressing rooms with full artist amenities. The theater's full service conference center offers 6,135 square feet of rental space divided into six flexible multipurpose rooms with an ample main lobby, a full catering warming kitchen, and direct access to our Studio Theatre for additional accommodations.