Power, sex, ambition, greed...it's just another day at the office in the Alhambra Theater & Dining's satire of big business. Perhaps it's just a strange coincidence that WWW are the initials of the company at the center 1952 book called How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. In 2020, the musical about a young window washer climbing the corporate ladder to Chairman of the Board might be as relevant as ever - and WWW takes on a whole new meaning. The Alhambra Theatre and Dining will open its version of the multiple-award winning drama on February 20, 2020.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: The Dastard's Guide to Fame and Fortune is a humorous 1952 book by Shepherd Mead, inspired by Mead's corporate experiences at the Benton & Bowles advertising agency, which he joined in 1936 as a mail-room clerk, eventually working his way up to a vice-presidency. During his journey up the corporate ladder, Mead wrote the book in his spare time-before work and on weekends. The book was a best-seller.

The musical comedy, starred Robert Morse and Rudy Vallée when it opened at the 46th Street Theatre on Broadway in October 1961, running for 1,417 performances. The show won seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle award, and the 1962 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. In 1967, a film based on the musical was released by United Artists, with Morse and Vallee re-creating their stage roles.

A 1995 revival was mounted at the same theatre as the original production (now named the Richard Rodgers Theatre). It ran for 548 performances and starred Matthew Broderick and Megan Mullally. A 50th-anniversary Broadway revival directed and choreographed by Rob Ashford and starring Daniel Radcliffe and John Larroquette opened on March 27, 2011, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and ran for 473 performances. Larroquette and Broderick both took home Tony Awards for their respective portrayals of J. Pierrepont Finch.

Poking fun at life in the business world with themes still pertinent today, the show contains 20 witty and wonderful songs, such as "A Secretary is not a Toy," "Grand Old Ivy," an ode to the CEO's college alma mater, "Company Way," a tongue in cheek look at corporate culture.

Said Managing Partner, Craig Smith, "We've wanted to do this show for a long time, and because it's either been on tour or on Broadway, we haven't been able to. This is a funny show that whether you've spent your life in the corporate world or just been around it, you'll just nod in agreement with the humor."

How to Succeed in Business will be on stage from February 20, 2020 through March 22, 2020. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $40 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchases on line at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.





