Alhambra Dinner Theatre Presents LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S.

The production runs September 30 - October 18, 2020.

Alhambra Dinner Theatre is currently presenting Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.

Synopsis

Two men, Jon and Leslie are out of work musicians living together in New York. To save money, Jon has been filing his tax returns suggesting Leslie is a woman and the two are married. It's not long before the Internal Revenue Service comes to investigate the "couple!" Leslie joins in and masquerades as a housewife, aided by Jon's fiancé, Kate. This wild and side-splitting comedy is chock full of sight gags, twists of fate, and mistaken identities.

Dinner Menu

First Course - Choice of One

Chopped Salad

mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, carrots, green onions, cheese croutons, Thousand Island dressing *GF*

Three Bean Soup with ham hocks

Second Course - Choice of One

Slow-Smoked Pork Butts

with root vegetable slaw, smashed Red Bliss potatoes with Cajun spice, blackberry barbecue

Shrimp & Italian Sausage Rigatoni

with peas, mushrooms, tomato basil sauce

*GF* without pasta

Rosemary Chicken Breast

with olive and tomato tapenade, creamy polenta, roasted Brussels sprouts *GF*

Sweet & Spicy Yellow Curry

with mixed vegetables, roasted pineapple, and seared tofu over basmati rice

Third Course - Choice of One

Apple Walnut Strudel with caramel sauce

Double Chocolate Cake

Menu subject to change.

Gluten-free & sugar-free desserts available upon request.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.alhambrajax.com/show/love-sex-and-the-irs/.

