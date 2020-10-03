Alhambra Dinner Theatre Presents LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S.
The production runs September 30 - October 18, 2020.
Alhambra Dinner Theatre is currently presenting Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.
Synopsis
Two men, Jon and Leslie are out of work musicians living together in New York. To save money, Jon has been filing his tax returns suggesting Leslie is a woman and the two are married. It's not long before the Internal Revenue Service comes to investigate the "couple!" Leslie joins in and masquerades as a housewife, aided by Jon's fiancé, Kate. This wild and side-splitting comedy is chock full of sight gags, twists of fate, and mistaken identities.
Dinner Menu
First Course - Choice of One
Chopped Salad
mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, carrots, green onions, cheese croutons, Thousand Island dressing *GF*
Three Bean Soup with ham hocks
Second Course - Choice of One
Slow-Smoked Pork Butts
with root vegetable slaw, smashed Red Bliss potatoes with Cajun spice, blackberry barbecue
Shrimp & Italian Sausage Rigatoni
with peas, mushrooms, tomato basil sauce
*GF* without pasta
Rosemary Chicken Breast
with olive and tomato tapenade, creamy polenta, roasted Brussels sprouts *GF*
Sweet & Spicy Yellow Curry
with mixed vegetables, roasted pineapple, and seared tofu over basmati rice
Third Course - Choice of One
Apple Walnut Strudel with caramel sauce
Double Chocolate Cake
Menu subject to change.
Gluten-free & sugar-free desserts available upon request.
Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.alhambrajax.com/show/love-sex-and-the-irs/.