AMERICAN IDOL Contestant Constantine Maroulis Joins EAGLEMANIA At Jacksonville Center

The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, is excited to announce that American Idol contestant, Constantine Moroulis, will be joining EagleMania: The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute when it stops in Jacksonville for one show only on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.

Constantine Maroulis is best known for his iconic star turn in Broadway's Rock of Ages for which he garnered a myriad of accolades including a Best Actor TONY Award Nomination. Constantine became a household name in 2005, during the heyday of American Idol, alongside Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry in front of 30 million monthly viewers on a weekly basis. On Broadway, Constantine Maroulis starred in Rock of Ages. The show enjoyed a highly successful run as one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time, culminating in a myriad of awards and critical acclaim for Constantine including a Tony Award nomination, and firmly establishing him as a world-class performer.

Constantine received Drama League Award nominations for the Distinguished Performance Award for Rock of Ages, and for his work on the show Jekyll and Hyde. In addition to his on stage exploits, Constantine served as a producer on the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening. He has been releasing new music throughout 2023, and in addition to joining the EagleMania tour, he has plans to return to rock clubs, theaters, and festivals with his incredible live band.

EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the music of The Eagles. EagleMania thrills internationally sold-out audiences with their stunning five-part harmony, virtuoso guitar work and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles. The EagleMania show consists of the Eagles' greatest hits, as well as select Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh solo efforts.

Band members consist of Frankie Reno – Keyboards and Vocals, J.D. Kelly – Lead Vocals, Ken Darcy – Guitar and Vocals, John Gaechter – Guitar, Dennis Espantman – Bass Guitar and Vocals, Jon Weiswasser – Drums, and Josh Leclerc - Guitar and Vocals.

Tickets for EagleMania: The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling our box office at 904-632-5000.