AMERICAN IDOL Contestant Constantine Maroulis Joins EAGLEMANIA At Jacksonville Center

Constantine Maroulis is best known for his iconic star turn in Broadway's Rock of Ages for  which he garnered a myriad of accolades including a Best Actor TONY Award.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 1 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

AMERICAN IDOL Contestant Constantine Maroulis Joins EAGLEMANIA At Jacksonville Center

The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway, sponsored by VyStar Credit  Union, is excited to announce that American Idol contestant, Constantine Moroulis, will be  joining EagleMania: The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute when it stops in Jacksonville  for one show only on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for  the Performing Arts. Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000. 

Constantine Maroulis is best known for his iconic star turn in Broadway's Rock of Ages for  which he garnered a myriad of accolades including a Best Actor TONY Award  Nomination. Constantine became a household name in 2005, during the heyday of American  Idol, alongside Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry in front of 30 million monthly  viewers on a weekly basis. On Broadway, Constantine Maroulis starred in Rock of Ages. The  show enjoyed a highly successful run as one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all  time, culminating in a myriad of awards and critical acclaim for Constantine including a  Tony Award nomination, and firmly establishing him as a world-class performer. 

Constantine received Drama League Award nominations for the Distinguished Performance  Award for Rock of Ages, and for his work on the show Jekyll and Hyde. In addition to his on stage exploits, Constantine served as a producer on the Tony-nominated Broadway revival  of Deaf West's Spring Awakening. He has been releasing new music throughout 2023, and in  addition to joining the EagleMania tour, he has plans to return to rock clubs, theaters, and  festivals with his incredible live band.

EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the music of  The Eagles. EagleMania thrills internationally sold-out audiences with their stunning five-part harmony,  virtuoso guitar work and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles. The EagleMania show consists of the Eagles' greatest hits, as well as select Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh solo  efforts. 

Band members consist of Frankie Reno – Keyboards and Vocals, J.D. Kelly – Lead Vocals, Ken Darcy – Guitar and Vocals, John Gaechter – Guitar, Dennis Espantman – Bass Guitar and Vocals, Jon Weiswasser – Drums, and Josh Leclerc - Guitar and Vocals. 

Tickets for EagleMania: The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30  p.m. are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling our box office at 904-632-5000. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Jacksonville

1
The FSCJ Artist Series Presents CELTIC WOMAN at the Jacksonville Center for the Perfo Photo
The FSCJ Artist Series Presents CELTIC WOMAN at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Celtic Woman concert tickets for Feb. 28 are now on sale. Don't miss this incredible performance by the internationally acclaimed group.

2
HOMESTEAD HAUNT: THE SWAMP Begins Tonight Photo
HOMESTEAD HAUNT: THE SWAMP Begins Tonight

Homestead Tiny Enterprises, LLC., a prominent Williston-based business, has announced its collaboration with theatrical professionals from the Broadway Dreams Foundation to bring a must-see haunted house experience to the community this Halloween. Get ticket and performance information here!

3
FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON Photo
FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON

The Book of Mormon is coming to Broadway in Jacksonville for five performances only from Dec. 1-3. Don't miss this hilarious and irreverent musical!

4
The Alhambra Theatre Presents LEGALLY BLONDE Beginning September 28 Photo
The Alhambra Theatre Presents LEGALLY BLONDE Beginning September 28

The Alhambra Theatre announces the opening of 'Legally Blonde' on September 28, 2023, starring Tory Vagasy as Elle. Get ready for a fun and empowering musical!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

Jacksonville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcade Games Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/03-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars Show
Lyric Theatre (8/04-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Latest No Wagering Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You