AILEY II to Perform in Jacksonville Presented by FSCJ Artist Series
The celebrated dance company will take the stage at the Times-Union Center in Jacksonville.
The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway on Tuesday, February 23, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m..
For over 50 years, Ailey II – The Next Generation of Dance – has merged the spirit and energy of the country's finest early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding and emerging choreographers. Founded by Alvin Ailey in 1974, this universally renowned company embodies his pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people.
Under the leadership of Sylvia Waters, who served as artistic director for 38 seasons, Ailey II flourished into one of the most popular modern dance companies, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. Today, Francesca Harper sits at the helm in her sixth season as Artistic Director, bringing fresh perspectives to Mr. Ailey's legacy, while nurturing new creative voices and propelling the company forward.
Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.
To order tickets by phone, call FSCJ Artist Series Box Office: (904) 632-5000 M-Thurs. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Fri 10 am – 1 p.m. or email us at info@fscjartistseries.org
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