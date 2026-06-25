CIRQUE ALICE Will Come to Jacksonville in March

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The North American tour for Cirque Alice is a new theatrical cirque spectacular that reimagines Alice's Adventures in Wonderland through extraordinary acrobatics, dazzling theatricality, and gravity-defying wonder. Launching in the U.S. for the first time ever, the tour will make a stop at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 7, 2027 at 6:30 p.m. for one show only.

Following acclaimed international engagements in Australia, Singapore, and Europe, Cirque Alice invites audiences into a fantastical 'Wonderland' brought to life through world-class acrobatics, larger-than-life characters, puppetry, comedy, dance, and live musical moments. Featuring mesmerizing aerial artistry and mind-bending contortion, the production transforms Lewis Carroll's timeless world into a modern cirque experience set against newly arranged contemporary interpretations of some of the world's most beloved classical music. Created by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, the production comes from the same creative force behind some of the world's most successful live entertainment brands.

'The world of Alice is filled with imagination, eccentricity, surprise, and adventure, which makes it the perfect foundation for a cirque spectacular,' says Simon Painter. 'With Cirque Alice, we wanted to create a visually stunning experience that captures the wonder and chaos of Wonderland while showcasing some of today's most extraordinary performers.'

That larger-than-life spirit has helped Cirque Alice captivate audiences internationally before its North American debut.

'Cirque Alice is designed to transport audiences of all ages into a theatrical world filled with extraordinary performances, striking visuals, and nonstop energy,' says Tim Lawson. 'Whether you grew up with Alice or are discovering Wonderland for the first time, the show delivers an unforgettable experience that's funny, thrilling, magical, and emotional all at once.'

The creative team for Cirque Alice is led by Creative Directors Ash Jacks McCready and Kirsty Painter, with choreography by Dane Bates, costumes by Angela Aaron, lighting by Hugo Mercier, and musical arrangements by Martin Raabe-Olsen and Marius Christiansen.

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