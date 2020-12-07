3rd Annual Clay Bridal Spectacular At Thrasher-Horne Center

Calling all bridal parties! Thrasher-Horne Conference Center presents the 3rd Annual Clay Bridal Spectacular Expo on Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. The Clay Bridal Spectacular is a mid-size expo focused on creating an intimate and exclusive setting for one-on-one opportunities with our visiting brides and attending vendors. Featuring the very best of local professionals, brides will have the opportunity for planning conversations for their weddings with a variety of vendors.

In response to COVID-19 and safety in mind, we will be taking enhanced health and safety measures for our guests, business partners and staff to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for all. This year's Bridal Spectacular will include social distancing guidelines and face covering requirements for all participants.

The Clay Bridal Spectacular Expo, located at the Thrasher-Horne Conference Center, will showcase an amazing selection of wedding professionals ready to help brides and their guests find the perfect gown, wedding décor, photographer, florists, music, menu and more. You won't want to miss out! Don't miss the music, prizes and giveaways drawn throughout the event.

Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets are available at THcenter.org, at Thrasher-Horne Center Ticket Office or by calling (904)-276-6815.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.

