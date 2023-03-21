UNFRAMED at New Stage Theatre presents What Every Girl Should Know by Monica Byrne, directed by Lindsey Neville, in April.

April 7, 2023 at 7:30 pm

April 8 2023 at 7:30 pm

April 9, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Performances will take place at The Warehouse Theatre (1000 Monroe Street in the Belhaven Heights neighborhood).

Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 at the door (TBA ON SALE DATE)

Online and advance ticket sales will end on April 7 at 4 pm. Only in person sales at the event will be available after this time.

Strong adult language, content, and themes. For mature audiences only.

In a Catholic reformatory in 1914, three teenage girls pass the time when a belligerent new girl shows up, bearing illegal contraband: birth control materials distributed by the women's-rights activist Margaret Sanger. They begin to follow Sanger's life in the newspaper, pretending that they are traveling on their own, assassinating enemies and taking lovers at will. Through their letters to each other, they reveal their pasts, marked by abuse. The girls slide deeper and deeper into their fantasy world, to the extent that objects from their fantasy world start appearing in the real one.