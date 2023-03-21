Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UNFRAMED at New Stage Theatre Presents WHAT EVERY GIRL SHOULD KNOW

Performances run April 7-9.

Mar. 21, 2023  
UNFRAMED at New Stage Theatre Presents WHAT EVERY GIRL SHOULD KNOW

UNFRAMED at New Stage Theatre presents What Every Girl Should Know by Monica Byrne, directed by Lindsey Neville, in April.

April 7, 2023 at 7:30 pm
April 8 2023 at 7:30 pm
April 9, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Performances will take place at The Warehouse Theatre (1000 Monroe Street in the Belhaven Heights neighborhood).

Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 at the door (TBA ON SALE DATE)
Online and advance ticket sales will end on April 7 at 4 pm. Only in person sales at the event will be available after this time.

Strong adult language, content, and themes. For mature audiences only.

In a Catholic reformatory in 1914, three teenage girls pass the time when a belligerent new girl shows up, bearing illegal contraband: birth control materials distributed by the women's-rights activist Margaret Sanger. They begin to follow Sanger's life in the newspaper, pretending that they are traveling on their own, assassinating enemies and taking lovers at will. Through their letters to each other, they reveal their pasts, marked by abuse. The girls slide deeper and deeper into their fantasy world, to the extent that objects from their fantasy world start appearing in the real one.




RING OF FIRE Comes to New Stage Theatre in May Photo
RING OF FIRE Comes to New Stage Theatre in May
Ring of Fire comes to New Stage Theatre in May.  Performances run May 30, 31, June 1-3, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m., and June 4 and 11, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April Photo
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April
Fences by August Wilson comes to the New Stage Theatre in Jackson in April. Performances will run April 18-22 and 25-29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., as well as April 23 and 30, 2023 at 2 p.m.
UNFRAMED at New Stage Theatre Presents SUNSET BABY This Weekend Photo
UNFRAMED at New Stage Theatre Presents SUNSET BABY This Weekend
UNFRAMED at New Stage Theatre presents Sunset Baby by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Marquita Levy and Ashia Benford. Performances are February 24, 2023 at 7:30 pm, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm, and February 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm.
Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Appoints New Artistic Director Photo
Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Appoints New Artistic Director
Darcy Killeen, Chief Executive Officer, and Tara Smith, Executive Director, Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, have announced the appointment of Heather Canlas Rigg as the Festival's new Artistic Director. Canlas Rigg will join CONTACT on March 1, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


RING OF FIRE Comes to New Stage Theatre in MayRING OF FIRE Comes to New Stage Theatre in May
March 8, 2023

Ring of Fire comes to New Stage Theatre in May.  Performances run May 30, 31, June 1-3, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m., and June 4 and 11, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in AprilFENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April
February 24, 2023

Fences by August Wilson comes to the New Stage Theatre in Jackson in April. Performances will run April 18-22 and 25-29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., as well as April 23 and 30, 2023 at 2 p.m.
UNFRAMED at New Stage Theatre Presents SUNSET BABY This WeekendUNFRAMED at New Stage Theatre Presents SUNSET BABY This Weekend
February 23, 2023

UNFRAMED at New Stage Theatre presents Sunset Baby by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Marquita Levy and Ashia Benford. Performances are February 24, 2023 at 7:30 pm, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm, and February 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm.
Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Appoints New Artistic DirectorScotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Appoints New Artistic Director
February 15, 2023

Darcy Killeen, Chief Executive Officer, and Tara Smith, Executive Director, Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, have announced the appointment of Heather Canlas Rigg as the Festival's new Artistic Director. Canlas Rigg will join CONTACT on March 1, 2023.
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre Next MonthEVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month
February 6, 2023

Every Brilliant Thing comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023. Written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, performances run March 14-26, 2023.
share