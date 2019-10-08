Tupelo Community Theatre To Screen THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Tupelo Community Theatre will present an interactive, audience participation showing of the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 31st at 8 p.m. at TCT Off Broadway at 213 East Franklin Street.

Auditions for actor/participants for the event will be Tuesday, October 15th at 6 p.m. in the Lyric Theatre lobby. No experience necessary but those cast will be asked to dress as the characters from the movie.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 British-American musical screwball comedy horror film which is based on the 1973 musical stage production of the same title. The production is a parody tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1970s. The film stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick. The story centers on a young engaged couple whose car breaks down in the rain near a castle where they seek a telephone to call for help. The castle is occupied by strangers in elaborate costumes celebrating an annual convention. They discover the head of the house is Dr. Frank N Furter, an apparent mad scientist who actually is an alien who creates a living man in his laboratory.

Tickets for the October 31st event are on sale. Only 100 will be sold, adults $20, students $10 . ID required and no one under the age of 18. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and a cash bar will be available. For more info or to purchase tickets call 662-844-1935.

TCT will present A Christmas Story by Philip Grecian, based on the motion picture written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark; and on the book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd. Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee's Department Store. The consistent response: "You'll shoot your eye out!"

Evening performances for the holiday classic will December 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 14th at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and younger. Tickets will go on sale November 25th.

TCT will offer educational day performances of the play to schools on Wednesday, December 11th at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tickets for these performances are $5, usually sell out quickly and go on sale beginning Monday, October 14th at noon. For more information or to purchase tickets for any performance call 662-844-1935





Related Articles Shows View More Jackson, MS Stories

More Hot Stories For You