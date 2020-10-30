The University of Southern Mississippi Dance Announces Fall 2020 Virtual Concert Series

The concert series will feature Southern Miss Repertory Dance Company’s Sunset Wanderings on Nov. 13 and more.

The University of Southern Mississippi has announced that The University of Southern Mississippi's dance program will kick off its fall 2020 concert series featuring performances developed by faculty and students over the course of the semester. The series will be broadcast live on Nov. 13, Nov. 14 and Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Lauren Smith, assistant professor of dance shared:

"We have come up with exciting ways for students to embark on their junior and senior choreographic projects,"

"As previously announced, we have built a new outdoor stage for our senior solos to be performed, and the juniors are working on an outdoor site-specific concert," she added. "Both of these will be pre-recorded and streamed online for our audience and we can't wait to see how this ignites future dance making."

The series will feature Southern Miss Repertory Dance Company's Sunset Wanderings on November 13, followed by their Senior Solos from senior dance majors and a premier performance from the Freshmen RDC on November 14. The virtual series will culminate with their Fall Dance Showcase.

