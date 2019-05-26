The Oxford Film Festival Comes to Natchez

The Oxford Film Festival will be showcasing some of the best films from this year's 16th annual festival in Natchez, Mississippi on Saturday, June 22nd. The event will begin with a social hour starting at 6:00pm and movies will begin screening at 7:00pm. The festival will be held at the Natchez Architectural and Art Discoveries (515 Main St. Natchez, MS.)

"Door Ajar: The M.B. Mayfield Story", the winner of the Best Mississippi Feature by directed by John Reyer Afamasaga will be shown at the screening. Afamasaga's film shows the perspective of an African American janitor listening and learning about art in segregated Mississippi from the inside of a broom closet. Another winning film that will be featured is the winner of the Reel South Award, "Signs" directed by Matthew Cipollone and Mikey D'Amico. The short documentary examines the ongoing vandalism of signs that mark the brutal murder of Emmett Till.

About Oxford Film Festival: The Oxford Film Festival was founded in 2003 to bring exciting, new, and unusual films (and the people who create them) to North Mississippi. The annual five-day festival screens short and feature-length films in both showcase and competition settings. The festival is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization. For more information, visit www.oxfordfilmfest.com.





