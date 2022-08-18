Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST Comes to Laurel Little Theatre Next Year

Performances run February 24-25, March 3-4 at 730pm, and March 5 at 2pm.

Jackson, MS News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  
THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST Comes to Laurel Little Theatre Next Year

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST comes to Laurel Little Theatre next year. Performances run February 24-25, March 3-4 at 730pm, and March 5 at 2pm.

Happy Fourth of July! The burgers are prepped, the brownies are out of the oven, and the Miss Firecracker Contest is about to begin!

Mississippi author Beth Henley won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Crimes of the Heart and then followed that up with this explosively funny comedy set in 1984 in our neighboring small town of Brookhaven.

24 year old local resident Carnelle Scott is rehearsing furiously for the contest, the town's annual Fourth of July beauty pageant. She's hoping that a victory will salvage her "checkered past" reputation and prove to everyone that she's a valuable and beautiful young woman and that she really is "someone" in the little town.

Carnelle has a lofty family goal to achieve - her cousin, Elain, had already won the contest herself a few years back.

So Carnelle has a big talent number planned. She taps and turns somersaults to "The Star-Spangled Banner" while clenching a sparkler in her teeth. And Popeye, her near-sighted friend in Coke-bottle glasses, is sewing up a storm on a sequiny costume for her. True talent indeed - her act is so bad that it's actually great!

The play had a long Off-Broadway success and is full of the author's unique gift for finding lots of Southern humor and simple wisdom in all the zany activities leading up to the annual contest. Throw in some charming, but very colorful locals and you have a recipe for lots of belly-laughs in this explosion of red, glitter and blue and homegrown Southern values! A true casserole of sympathy and snickers!

A 1980's film starring Holly Hunter was a big hit and the show has been revived in NYC a few times. Offbeat, funny and moving, it'll play to a chorus of oohs and aaahs!





More Hot Stories For You


THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST Comes to Laurel Little Theatre Next YearTHE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST Comes to Laurel Little Theatre Next Year
August 18, 2022

Happy Fourth of July! The burgers are prepped, the brownies are out of the oven, and the Miss Firecracker Contest is about to begin!
RIPCORD Comes to Laurel Little Theatre in OctoberRIPCORD Comes to Laurel Little Theatre in October
August 8, 2022

Two ladies are thrown together as roommates in a retirement home, but they are NOT a perfect match! One is upbeat and cheerful and optimistic, while the other is very much the opposite and just wants to live alone.
THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre in OctoberTHE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre in October
August 5, 2022

From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son and unmarried daughter. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles, which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfield’s are flooded with hope.
CLUE Comes to New Stage Theatre Next MonthCLUE Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month
August 1, 2022

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well…dead. So whodunnit?
CONTEST: Win A Pair of VIP Tickets to A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY... AN EVENING WITH SARAH BRIGHTMAN in Las Vegas!CONTEST: Win A Pair of VIP Tickets to A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY... AN EVENING WITH SARAH BRIGHTMAN in Las Vegas!
July 19, 2022

This October, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman will entertain her first exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. With these being Brightman's ONLY U.S. dates of the year, fans can travel from around the world to be enchanted by 'A Starlight Symphony...An Evening with Sarah Brightman.'