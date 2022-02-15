THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO is Now Playing at Laurel Little Theatre

Laurel Little Theatre continues its 61st season with the Southern comedy "THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO." Performances over the next two weekends are February 11-12 & 18-19 at 730pm and one Sunday matinee on February 20 at 2pm.

The LLT reservation line is now open and answers 24hrs a day at 601.428.0140.

From the author of "DRIVING MISS DAISY," the play is set in 1939 Atlanta during the world premiere of "GONE WITH THE WIND," but the really big event coming up for some families is the annual Ballyhoo Ball - a country club cotillion where the ladies 'coming of age' are presented to the eligible bachelors.

The play premiered in Atlanta at the 1996 Olympics Arts Festival, and then moved on to Broadway for a successful two year run. It received 10 major nominations for the Pulitzer Prize and Tony, Outer Critics and Drama Desk Awards, winning the 1997 Tony Award for Best Play.

The show is under the direction of LLT alumni Rick Youngblood. Youngblood is the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Academic Officer at Jones College. He's directed and acted in many LLT productions over the last two decades.

Assistant Director Jason Dedwylder is the Academic Dean at Jones College and has been volunteering at LLT for several years.

The small cast features LLT alumni Jackson Corley, Scottie Corley, Carole Goza, Jody Ridgeway, Tommy Smith Jr and Katelyn Welch, along with newcomer Michaela Lin.

The cast has over a hundred shows in their past credits, and they come from Laurel, Hattiesburg, Ellisville, Eucutta, Richton and Bay Springs

Make reservations in advance at 601.428.0140 and then the ticket purchase or membership punch is done at the door when you attend your performance. Send any questions to LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.