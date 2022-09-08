Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month

Performances run October 25-November 6, 2022.

Register for Jackson, MS News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  
THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month

The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams comes to New Stage Theatre this fall. Performances run October 25-November 6, 2022.

From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son and unmarried daughter. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles, which only heightens Amanda's anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfield's are flooded with hope.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre Next MonthTHE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month
September 8, 2022

From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son and unmarried daughter. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles, which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfield’s are flooded with hope.
MARY POPPINS JR. Comes to Laurel Little Theatre in June 2023MARY POPPINS JR. Comes to Laurel Little Theatre in June 2023
September 6, 2022

MARY POPPINS JR comes to Laurel Little Theatre in June 2023. Performances run June 1-2 at 730pm, June 3 at both 2pm & 730pm, and June 4 at 2pm. The production is directed by Lacy Cockrell with Musical Direction by Shane Cockrell.
Jackie Evancho To Perform A Select Number Of Shows Dedicated To The Timeless Music Of Joni MitchellJackie Evancho To Perform A Select Number Of Shows Dedicated To The Timeless Music Of Joni Mitchell
August 25, 2022

In support of her new album, Jackie Evancho: Carousel of Time, honoring the timeless music of Joni Mitchell, Jackie Evancho will perform a select number of shows dedicated to the  music from the album. 
Final Weeks To See A MOVEMENT IN EVERY DIRECTION At Mississippi Museum Of ArtFinal Weeks To See A MOVEMENT IN EVERY DIRECTION At Mississippi Museum Of Art
August 23, 2022

A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration, the acclaimed traveling exhibition at the Mississippi Museum of Art, its inaugural venue, closes Sunday, September 11, 2022.
THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST Comes to Laurel Little Theatre Next YearTHE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST Comes to Laurel Little Theatre Next Year
August 18, 2022

Happy Fourth of July! The burgers are prepped, the brownies are out of the oven, and the Miss Firecracker Contest is about to begin!