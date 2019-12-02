Regional Premiere of Broadway's KINKY BOOTS at FestivalSouth 2020

FestivalSouth opens its 2020 season with Broadway's singing, dancing, feel-good, musical, Kinky Boots, in a limited engagement, June 4 - 6 in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditorium. Winner of every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein in a production by The Hub City Players, who played to sold out houses with last year's Sister Act.

In honor of this special occasion, FestivalSouth has decided to make tickets available for the holidays. From now until January 2, tickets to this summer spectacular are available exclusively at festivalsouth.org. Sure to be this year's hottest and hardest-to-get ticket, this makes the perfect holiday gift!

Produced by The Hub City Players, Hattiesburg's professional theatre company, and recent winner of the American Prize in Musical Theatre for their FestivalSouth production of James and the Giant Peach and Best of the Pine Belt for Steel Magnolias, this is definitely a noteworthy accomplishment.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to present this joyous show to Mississippi and the surrounding areas" said Dr. Mike Lopinto, founding director of the Hub City Players and co-artistic director of FestivalSouth. "It is an inspirational story with incredible singing and dancing, with a dream team of talent on stage and behind-the-scenes."

Presented in partnership with VisitHattiesburg with support from VisitMississippi­, Kinky Boots is based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common-or so they think! Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

Tickets are on sale now at festivalsouth.org. For more information, visit hubcityplayers.com

FestivalSouth, the largest project of the Hattiesburg Concert Association (HCA), is an annual, multi-week festival presenting a variety of musical and other arts-related entertainment that aims to transcend social, cultural, and economic lines. FestivalSouth is a multi-disciplinary arts celebration that primarily features exceptional performing and visual artists during the month of June in Hattiesburg, MS.



The Hub City Players have enjoyed success after success including fully-staged productions from adult-friendly Rock of Ages to family-friendly James and the Giant Peach (Winner of the 2018-19 American Prize in Musical Theatre) They delighted audiences with a sold-out and held-over run of Steel Magnolias (Winner of the Best of the Pine Belt 2019) and packed the house in the much-acclaimed Sister Act to open FestivalSouth's 10th anniversary season. They have developed a devoted following who have come to expect exceptional performances, great production value, and a wonderful escape through theatre.





