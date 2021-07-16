Photos: Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents THE HONKY TONK ANGELS

Cortland Repertory Theatre is presenting an outdoor "revival" of one of the more popular shows in their long history: the heart-warming musical The Honky Tonk Angels, written by Ted Swindley, who also created the hit musical Always...Patsy Cline.

Check out photos below!

Performances will run through July 23, at CRT's temporary outdoor venue on the east side of the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble. Socially-distance seating is available in 4-person seating squares for vaccinated patrons. A total of 8 performances are offered, with 7:30 PM shows on July 16- 17 and 21 - 23. Matinees are offered at 2:00 PM on July 18 and 21.

This funny and touching musical celebrates big American dreams, framed with songs made popular by Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and more Great Women of Country! Angela, Darlene and Sue Ellen are three good ole gals who leave their unfortunate pasts behind, meet on a Greyhound bus and team up to become a successful Nashville singing trio. Favorite songs pop up fast and furious, including Stand by Your Man, I Will Always Love You, Delta Dawn, Coal Miner's Daughter and many more. BroadwayWorld called it "a charming, foot-stompin' musical" with "a hilarious story."

Visit CRT's website at www.CortlandRep.org to order tickets or for more information on all of CRTs upcoming shows in this outdoor season, or call the CRT Box Office at 800-427-6160.