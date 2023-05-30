PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY Comes to Jackson in November

The performance is set for November 15, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates Photo 2 Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates
AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS On Sale This Friday At Brown Theatre Photo 3 AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS On Sale This Friday At Brown Theatre
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MY FAIR LADY & More Set for Broadway in Jackson 2023-24 Season Photo 4 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MY FAIR LADY & More Set for Broadway in Jackson 2023-24 Season

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MY FAIR LADY & More Set for Broadway in Jackson 2023-24 Season

PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY comes to Jackson this year. The performance is set for November 15, 2023.

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig are throwing a Sing-Along Party and you are invited! In this new show you can join in the fun as Peppa and friends teach some of their favorite songs. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Blow up those balloons and get the disco ball ready as you and your family party along with Peppa in this 60-minute interactive musical adventure!




RELATED STORIES - Jackson, MS

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MY FAIR LADY & More Set for Broadway in Jackson 2023-24 Season Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MY FAIR LADY & More Set for Broadway in Jackson 2023-24 Season

Innovation Arts & Entertainment has announced the return of Broadway in Jackson, which consists of topflight, live stage entertainment based at Thalia Mara Hall.

AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS On Sale This Friday At Brown Theatre Photo
AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS On Sale This Friday At Brown Theatre

LPM presents An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at the Brown Theatre on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30pm, following the release of his newest books Happy-Go-Lucky and A Carnival of Snackery.

Susan Tedeschi Will Headline Indianolas Club Ebony Grand Reopening Photo
Susan Tedeschi Will Headline Indianola's Club Ebony Grand Reopening

 An artist who felt a strong connection to B.B. King—and whose guitar skills King greatly admired—will be the headliner for the grand reopening of Indianola’s historic Club Ebony on June 1-3, 2023. Susan Tedeschi and her husband, Derek Trucks, also performed in 2021 at the opening of the B.B. King Museum and Interpretive Center’s Expansion and Memorial Courtyard to pay homage to one of their music mentors.

BLUEYS BIG PLAY Comes to Jackson in August Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Comes to Jackson in August

Bluey's Big Play comes to Jackson this summer. Performances run August 28-29.


More Hot Stories For You

PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY Comes to Jackson in NovemberPEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY Comes to Jackson in November
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MY FAIR LADY & More Set for Broadway in Jackson 2023-24 SeasonJESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MY FAIR LADY & More Set for Broadway in Jackson 2023-24 Season
AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS On Sale This Friday At Brown TheatreAN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS On Sale This Friday At Brown Theatre
Susan Tedeschi Will Headline Indianola's Club Ebony Grand ReopeningSusan Tedeschi Will Headline Indianola's Club Ebony Grand Reopening

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

Jackson, MS SHOWS

Recommended For You