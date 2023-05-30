PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY Comes to Jackson in November

PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY comes to Jackson this year. The performance is set for November 15, 2023.

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig are throwing a Sing-Along Party and you are invited! In this new show you can join in the fun as Peppa and friends teach some of their favorite songs. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Blow up those balloons and get the disco ball ready as you and your family party along with Peppa in this 60-minute interactive musical adventure!