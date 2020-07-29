Oxford Film Festival presents 15th-16th Virtual Film Festival Weeks, August 1st-17th

The week's Virtual Art House is led by Romola Garai's AMULET and Eli B. Despres and Josh Kriegman's human rights documentary THE FIGHT as well as Ron Howard's REBUILDING PARADISE

OFF to the DRIVE IN selections include classics like Spike Lee's DO THE RIGHT THING, Tim Burton's BATMAN, Thad Lee's SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, and Richard Donner's THE GOONIES as well as recent blockbusters like AQUAMAN and THE LEGO MOVIE



Weekly Fest films include four shorts collections including Mississippi, Eclectic, "This is America," and Doc shorts along with Haroula Rose's ONCE UPON A RIVER, based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Jo Campbell and CLOSING NIGHT FILM FREELAND

"We are nearing the end of the virtual festival with our last Q&As focused on Mississippi filmmakers and one of my favorite films Freeland which has one of the bumpiest feature film experiences this year so we are overjoyed to make that film our Closing "Night" feature, while continuing to provide a safe entertainment drive-in for Oxford and Water Valley." Festival Executive Director Melanie Addington said.

"As we finally get to start looking ahead to 2021, I can't help but reflect on how generous our community and filmmakers have been in supporting us to keep afloat during this time. While our goal is to build community, it is nice to be reminded that the community also helps build us up."

OXFORD FILM FESTIVAL 2020 WEEKLY VIRTUAL FILM FESTS

Films, events and descriptions

OXFORD WEEKLY VIRTUAL FEST

Once Upon A River

Watch the film here: https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff/play/5e9dedbc02bda10185e92595

Director: Haroula Rose

Country: United States; Runtime: 1hr 32min

Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Jo Campbell, Once Upon A River is the story of Native American teenager Margo Crane in 1970s rural Michigan. After enduring a series of traumas and tragedies, Margo (newcomer Kenadi DelaCerna) sets out on an odyssey on the Stark River in search of her estranged mother. On the water, Margo encounters friends, foes, wonders, and dangers; navigating life on her own, she comes to understand her potential, all while healing the wounds of her past.

Doc Shorts - USA Only

Watch the films here: https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff/play/5e9df6eea3694e0029d39ac2/5e17743390dd800029220ccd

The Dreamer

Director: Manjula Varghese

Country: USA; Runtime: 5 min.

Gabriel Mata came to the US as a child with his Mother. He shares with us his story of learning that he was undocumented and the fears that surrounded his status in this country. As a dancer, his art reflects on his status as an undocumented American and a DACA recipient.

Be My Voice

Director: Manjula Varghese

Country: USA; Runtime: 12 min.

Despite a dire diagnosis of bulbar-onset ALS, Bernie Dalton finds a way to fulfill a lifelong dream of making an album.

Sadika's Garden

Director: Chad Galloway & Julia Iriarte

Country: Canada; Runtime: 29min

A refugee family must overcome a series of impossible obstacles to start their new life in North America.

Jared Dawson is The Church of Lavonia Elberton

Director: Adam Forrester

Country: USA; Runtime: 14 min.

In this portrait film, we meet Jared Dawson, an Atlanta-based drag queen and spiritual leader. The film centers around Jared's drag queen persona, Lavonia Elberton, and Lavonia's crucifixion performance for Atlanta's Curious Queer Encounters. Jared discusses how his family's conservative values forced him out of his own childhood home, and how he now navigates a new sense of belonging and family within the LGBTQ community of Atlanta.

OUR BODIES OUR DOCTORS

Watch the film here: https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff/play/5ef63465e6ab7600362cba7b

Director: Jan Haaken

Country: USA; Runtime: 1:17:30

Nearly 1 in 4 American women have an abortion during their lifetime, yet the doctors who perform this commonplace procedure are rarely talked about or seen. "Our Bodies Our Doctors" follows these quiet heroes behind the scenes and into the procedure room, showing their strength and compassion for women. It's a journey into their world, why they do this work, and how they resist the threats, violence and intensified political efforts to criminalize abortion.

STORIES IN RHYME

Watch the film here: https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff/play/5efcd98a41ec200070ac04ec

Director: Lynn Rabren

Country: USA; Runtime: 1hr 24min

Compiled from over thirty years' worth of rare, never-before-seen footage, Stories in Rhyme is a journey through music history. Since 1984, the Gulf of Mexico's famous Flora-Bama Lounge has played host to a gathering of songwriters from all over the world. From the country legends of old to the latest crop of budding troubadours, these are the voices behind the songs. This documentary isn't just an ode to these characters, but to the timeless, unifying power of music itself.

CLOSING FESTIVAL FILM: FREELAND

Watch the film here: https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff/play/5f1744b3e275720062c525da

Director: Kate McLean and Mario Furloni

Country: United States; Runtime: 1hr 18min

Forced to go legal, an outlaw pot farmer fights to preserve her way of life.

SHORT FILM PROGRAMS

This is America Block - Global

Watch the films here: https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff/play/5e9df2fda3694e0029d3994a

AV

Director: Katrina Blair

Band: Bandrunna' Gwaup

Country: USA; Runtime 2 min.

iMOB Entertainment x Artist Vodka collaboration

PAIN - HOKA WINNER

Director: Katrina Blair

Band: BandRunna Gwaup

Country: USA; Runtime: 3 min.

A life story.

WHAT IF BLACK BOYS WERE BUTTERFLIES

Director: DaeQuan Alexander Collier

Country: USA; Runtime: 4 min.

What If Black Boys Were Butterflies, is an experimental short film centered around a conversation between two Black men, displaying what Black Boyhood is and what it ultimately could be.

MAN IN HOODIE

Director: Yaz Canli

Country: USA; Runtime: 18 min.

'Man in Hoodie' tells the story of a young man faced with the challenges of being stereotyped as a black actor, navigating a relationship with an alcoholic, and owning his masculinity. In a moment of rage, when he is pushed to his limit, we glimpse the struggle and strength within him to face and conquer the boundaries society imposes on him.

SINGING FOR KING

Director: Yalonda M. James

Country: USA; Runtime: 6 min.

Members of the Prairie View A&M choir, in Prairie View, TX, share their experiences performing for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN, in March 1968.

LOU

Director: Ethan Payne

Country: USA; Runtime: 4 min.

Louisiana Pettway Bendolph tells the story of how she came to embrace her place in the great legacy of "Gee's Bend Quilt-Makers" who came before her.

Mississippi Films - USA only

https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff/play/5e9df4e8ca6c6e002af25fcf/5e1931bed9ca5500324fc105

38,600 MPH

Director: West Givens

Country: USA; Runtime: 14 min.

A misunderstood space enthusiast wishes to leave his small hometown behind, but his ambitions damage his closest relationships.

SOCCER IN CLEVELAND

Director: Elisabetta Zengaro and Matteo Zengaro

Country: USA; Runtime: 4 min.

In a small Mississippi Delta town, a pick-up soccer team serves as an unlikely community builder through social media. The team is made of college students and community members from across the country and the world. Together, they are doing their part to break barriers and grow the popularity of soccer in their town.

LESSONS FROM A MOONWALK

Director: Brad Ellis

Country: USA; Runtime: 11 min.

Against the backdrop of the Apollo 16 moon mission, a young girl in Mississippi explores a budding interest in a fellow classmate.

SWEET SORGHUM

Director: Jonathan P. Smith

Country: USA; Runtime: 9 min.

Sorghum molasses is a traditional home-grown sweetener in parts of the South. It's unique, with a little bitter mixed in with the sweet. The unique flavor isn't the only reason for growing the sorghum and harvesting, crushing, and boiling it into syrup though. Two sorghum makers give insight into this tradition.

OUT OF DARKNESS

Director: Maggie Bushway

Country: USA; Runtime: 6 min.

Former addict Bobby Pepper shares his journey of hope and healing through Celebrate Recovery.

REVELATION ALABAMA

Director: Glenn Payne

Country: USA; Runtime: 24min

Is Revelation, Alabama a place or a state of mind? In this short-film you will find a recipe for Southern-fried spirituality, with a New-Age twist. It is a film with a powerful, inspirational message. Stories of heartbreak and redemption never go out of style. World Premiere.

RECOVERY INC

Director: John Reyer Afamasaga

Country: USA; Runtime: 30 min.

At the height of the opioid epidemic, clean-cut and well educated Ryan, from a conservative background in Mississippi, got hooked on his pain meds. He was forced into cleaning houses. It was the start of a journey of redemption for Ryan and others.

Eclectic Shorts Mix - Global

https://watch.eventive.org/2020oxff/play/5e9df80ba3694e0029d39b40/5e1783019f24cf002b050122

GABRIELLE

Director: Nicola Rose

Country: USA; Runtime: 00:13:31

When 13-year-old Gabrielle signs up for ballet, she encounters bullying from her teacher and friendship in an unexpected place. A story about resilience, friendship, body image, and knowing your worth.

IMPROV

Director: Addie Kopsidas

Country: USA; Runtime: 10 min.

When Amy has an argument with her boyfriend over the phone right before her hobby improv class, she ends up channeling her frustrations about her relationship into the exercise in class, much to the confusion and awe of her classmates.

MILK TEA

Director: Chien-Ni Yang

Country: USA; Runtime: 13 min.

Milk Tea is a drama set in Taiwan about an 11-year-old girl, HSUAN, who is suffocated by her dysfunctional family and decides to lighten the mood at home. However, this only causes her dad to lose control and things get out of hand. Ultimately, Hsuan realizes she can't fix her family but at least she and her brother have each other.

WHEN WE GROW OLD

Director: Stace and Cassie Shook/J.B. Lawrence

Country: USA; Runtime: 6 min.

Music Video for the single by Stace & Cassi

OFF to the DRIVE IN

August 5 - Star Light - OFF Official Selection

Director: Lee Cummings and Mitchell Altieri

Country: United States; Runtime: 61 min

https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule/5f09ea515b242b0094f2d491

August 5 at 8:30 PM

Short film "The Baker" plays before.

While skateboarding, a kind hearted teenager, Dylan, crashes into a beautiful young woman who secretly turns out to be the World Famous Popstar, Bebe A. Love. Keeping her identity under wraps, Dylan takes Bebe to his best friend's house for help. While he and his group of friends try to help this mysterious woman, unexplained events begin to occur within the home. And they only intensify when Bebe's handler, Anton, shows up at their door and demands the teenagers return her immediately. When Dylan refuses fearing for Bebe's safety, he unleashes a barrage of dire consequences that turns a fun graduation party into a night of living hell.

August 6 - How to Train Your Dragon 2

Director: Dean DeBlois

Country: United States; Runtime: 1hr 42min

https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule/5eee169d2470fa00459a41f5

August 6 at 8:30 PM

When Hiccup and Toothless discover an ice cave that is home to hundreds of new wild dragons and the mysterious Dragon Rider, the two friends find themselves at the center of a battle to protect the peace.

August 7 - Batman

Director: Tim Burton

Country: United States; Runtime: 2hr 6min

https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule/5f1254e963feda004cc908b0

August 7 at 8:30 PM

The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker.

August 8 - Goonies

Director: Richard Donner

Country: United States; Runtime: 1hr 54min

https://oxfordac.eventive.org/schedule/5f0f945f1e249700707ad66e

August 8 at 8:30 PM

A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure

Warning: This Classic Movie Includes Racist Stereotypes. Clever Data (Jonathan Ke Quan) helps the gang get out of some sticky situations, but he also speaks with a stereotypically "Asian" accent and is (of course) a gadget freak.

August 13 - How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Director: Dean DeBlois

Country: United States; Runtime: 1hr 54min

https://oxforda

