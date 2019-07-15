Oxford Film Festival Receives Mississippi Arts Commission Grant

Oxford Film Festival of Oxford has been awarded a $20,100 operating grant and a $1,000 mini grant (to attend the Film Fest Alliance regional conference in Birmingham, Ala.) from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC). This grant is a portion of the nearly $1.4 million in grants the Commission awarded in Fiscal Year 2020 and will be used to support year-round festival activities. The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

"The Mississippi Arts Commission is proud to support arts organizations as well as arts activities and festivals around the state through grant-making," said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. "These funds help broaden the reach of arts by educating our communities about Mississippi's enduring creative legacy and offering arts experiences and performances to people in nearly every area of the state."

The Oxford Film Festival is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization founded in 2003 to bring in exciting and contemporary films and those filmmakers into North Mississippi. Going into its 17th season, the five-day festival screens various short and feature length films for both showcase and competition settings. The Oxford Film Festival celebrates the art of independent cinema and the festival has been continuously praised for its outstanding hospitality by its filmmakers and patrons in the Oxford community. Through its year-round programming, the Oxford Film Festival makes every effort to encourage Oxford and North Mississippi to be the central core for filmmaking. Through this, the festival coordinates different workshops, screenings, and educational programs targeting a wide demographic range of people from children to senior citizens. For more information, visit at www.oxfordfilmfest.com



The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education and celebrate Mississippi's cultural heritage. MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov





Related Articles Shows View More Jackson, MS Stories

More Hot Stories For You