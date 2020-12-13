New Stage Theatre Presents a Virtual Touring Program

New Stage Theatre is currently presenting a virtual touring program.

Cost: $35 One Classroom; $250 School

To book a tour, contact our education department at 601.948.3533 ext. 232 or smiles@newstagetheatre.com.

Learn more at https://www.newstagetheatre.com/educate/touring.

Check out detailed information about each play:

Who Are You Calling Ugly?

This contemporary adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's The Ugly Duckling will ignite the imagination and engage young audiences everywhere! This updated, fast-paced version follows the story of Una, a young duckling struggling to find her way in the 21st century. Children are invited to interact with the cast as they follow Una along her journey of self-discovery; meeting a host of colorful characters and acquiring new vocabulary and problem-solving skills in this 50-minute story.

*Best suited for elementary school audiences.

If Not Us, Then Who? Freedom Rides to Freedom Summer

This Original Play with Music chronicles two historic events that made an unforgettable impact on American history....and Mississippi. In 1961 thirteen "Freedom Riders" began a journey to fight racial segregation. In 1964, Mississippians and out-of-state volunteers alike organized "Freedom Summer," a massive voter registration drive to give African Americans a voice in politics. Interspersed with freedom songs from the movement, this production encourages us to remember that America is at her best when we are working for the common good of all of its citizens. Featuring stories from famous participants like Fannie Lou Hamer and Senator John Lewis, as well as lesser-known heroes like James Zwerg, and Diane Nash, whose brave stories culminated in one historic summer will forever inspire us all.

*Best suited for middle and high school audiences.

Macbeth

Don't Just Read Shakespeare. Live It. Macbeth follows the story of a Scottish nobleman approached by three weird sisters with a prophecy that he shall be king. Encouraged by his wife, he begins to embrace and create the future that was seemingly promised. Driven and inspired by the desire for power, Macbeth struggles with his conscience and chooses a tragic path. In this timely play, Shakespeare closely examines the soul of a man as he succumbs to ambition, the seduction of unchecked power, and fate verses free will. This physically and emotionally charged 60-minute abridged production is a superb introduction to the classic tragedy of Shakespeare's Macbeth.

*Best suited for middle and high school audiences

Andrea & The Lion

Aesop's folktale classic, Androcles and The Lion has been produced in multiple countries all over the world! This story of gratitude, full of adventure, fun, and vital life lessons - comes to life in this new original stage adaptation; Andrea and The Lion! Andrea's parents have to work late, leaving her home to care for her younger, stir-crazy, zoom fatigued siblings- in the midst of a global pandemic! Everyone is miserable! Andrea must think fast on her feet before the entire evening goes off the rails! This new, fast-paced, story-within-a-story celebrates the resourcefulness of the human spirit through selfless acts of kindness, compassion and team work. Join us for Andrea and The Lion, an innovative story of rediscovering the gift of gratitude!

*Best suited for elementary school audiences.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Theseus, duke of Athens, after conquering the warrior Amazons in battle, is in turn conquered by the charms of their queen, Hippolyta, and they are now planning to marry. To speed the time until their wedding night, he orders amusements to be staged.

*Best suited for middle and high school audiences

Coming of Age at the Woolworth Counter

Based on the autobiography Coming of Age in Mississippi, Anne Moody was born to a poor couple who were tenant farmers on a plantation in Mississippi, she lived through some of the most dangerous days of the pre-civil rights era in the South. The week before she began high school came the news of Emmet Till's lynching. Before then, she had "known the fear of hunger, hell, and the Devil. But now there was . . . the fear of being killed just because I was black." In that moment was born the passion for freedom and justice that would change her life. A straight-A student who realized her dream of going to college when she won a basketball scholarship, she finally dared to join the NAACP in her junior year. Through the NAACP and later through CORE and SNCC, she experienced firsthand the demonstrations and sit-ins that were the mainstay of the civil rights movement-and the arrests and jailings, the shotguns, fire hoses, police dogs, billy clubs, and deadly force that were used to destroy it. A deeply personal story but also a portrait of a turning point in our nation's destiny, this autobiography lets us see history in the making, through the eyes of one of the footsoldiers in the civil rights movement.

*Best suited for middle and high school audiences