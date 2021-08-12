Murder Mystery Dinner Comes To Char Restaurant 8/23

Enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu while solving the mystery in an interactive dinner theater performance presented by the masked performers of the Detectives Comedy Dinner Theatre on Monday, August 23rd. The price is $62 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Seating begins at 6pm; dinner and the show begin at 7pm. This event takes place in their private dining banquet space.

Reservations are available by emailing Brittany Sisk at brittany.sisk@amerigo.net