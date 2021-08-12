Murder Mystery Dinner Comes To Char Restaurant 8/23
Eat dinner and solve a crime with cast members from the Detectives Comedy Dinner Theatre!
Enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu while solving the mystery in an interactive dinner theater performance presented by the masked performers of the Detectives Comedy Dinner Theatre on Monday, August 23rd. The price is $62 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Seating begins at 6pm; dinner and the show begin at 7pm. This event takes place in their private dining banquet space.
Reservations are available by emailing Brittany Sisk at brittany.sisk@amerigo.net
1ST COURSE
~choice of one~
Char House Salad: greens | bacon | cheddar shreds | egg | tomato | choice of dressing
Caesar Salad: crisp romaine, Parmesan, white bread croutons, roasted garlic dressing
Shrimp, Crab & Andouille Gumbo
2ND COURSE
~choice of one~
Range Chicken: two roasted Ashley Farms range chicken breast | garlic potatoes | asparagus | pearl onions | spring peas | lemon herb butter sauce
Filet: 8oz tenderloin | garlic potatoes | maitre d'butter
Pan-Seared Atlantic Salmon: citrus couscous | sundried tomato caper butter | fresh dill emulsion
Pecan-Crusted Blackfish: lump crab meat | garlic potatoes | Worcestershire butter sauce
3RD COURSE
~choice of one~
Pecan Caramel Butter Crunch: French vanilla ice cream | cinnamon-braised Granny Smith apple glaze
Double-Cut Fudge Brownie: praline ice cream, caramel sauce